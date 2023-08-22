Nesta Guinness-Walker enjoyed a respectable first campaign at Reading.

Although the Royals were relegated at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, he proved to be a decent free-agent addition and did a better job than Baba Rahman on the left-hand side.

Stepping up to the Championship reasonably well, his consistency and defending can be questioned at times, but he has certainly done his career no harm by making the move to the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

However, he hasn't exactly been one of the first names on the teamsheet during the early stages of the season, with Matty Carson seemingly overtaking him in the pecking order in Berkshire.

Ruben Selles hasn't been afraid to play the youngsters and the ex-AFC Wimbledon man has arguably been a victim of that.

And there is plenty of speculation surrounding his future at this stage.

With this in mind, we take a look at some of the latest news headlines involving the 23-year-old.

West Brom interested in Nesta Guinness-Walker

With the Baggies operating with a back five against Leeds United on Friday, Guinness-Walker could turn out to be a good addition for the Midlands side.

They are interested in taking him away from the SCL Stadium, according to Football Insider, and that comes as no shock considering they don't have a huge number of natural options in this area.

Matt Phillips may be able to operate there but Erik Pieters is more suited to a central role at this point in his career and Conor Townsend may be forced to play at centre-back at some point too.

And with Zac Ashworth making a loan exit, Guinness-Walker could be a good squad option for them to have if they want to continue to play a back five.

Blackburn Rovers join the race for Nesta Guinness-Walker

The same report from Football Insider has claimed that Jon Dahl Tomasson's side are interested in him as well.

This is another move that would make sense because Rovers aren't exactly blessed with options on the left-hand side at this point.

Clinton Mola can't fill in there following the end of his loan spell at Ewood Park and Tayo Edun has completed a move to Charlton Athletic this summer, so they are in desperate need of more experience in this area.

18-year-old Jake Batty may be able to play there, but is sidelined with a minor injury at present, and Callum Brittain could switch flanks with Joe Rankin-Costello on the other side, but they need a more natural option and the sale of Ash Phillips could provide them with the funds needed to secure a move for Guinness-Walker.

Harry Pickering was sent off at the weekend so if they could bring in the Reading man soon, that could be extremely handy for them.

What is Reading's stance on Nesta Guinness-Walker?

It has been reported that the Royals have told Guinness-Walker that they may need to sell him to raise funds.

The Royals have experienced liquidity problems in the past 12 months with the players not being paid on time and in full on three occasions last term and tax bills also not being paid on time.

He may not be sold purely for financial reasons though because he has fallen behind Carson in the pecking order and could be an asset that the Berkshire club decide to cash in on now to avoid losing him for nothing next year.

The player has less than a year left on his current deal.