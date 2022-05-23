Nemanja Matic to Fulham: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

With the transfer window set to open next month, Fulham will be aiming to strengthen their squad ahead of their return to the Premier League.

The Cottagers have already been linked with a number of players since securing promotion to the top-flight.

One of the individuals who has seemingly emerged as a target for Marco Silva’s side is Nemanja Matic.

According to The Sun, Fulham are keen to open talks with the Manchester United midfielder over a permanent switch to Craven Cottage.

Here, we have decided to take a look at whether this would be a good potential move whilst also assessing Matic’s chances of starting for Fulham next season.

Is it a good potential move?

When you consider that Matic is set to be available on a free transfer this summer due to the fact that he is set to leave the Red Devils when his contract expires in June, it could be argued that this could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business by Fulham.

Instead of spending a huge chunk of their budget on a new midfielder, signing Matic would give the Cottagers the opportunity to strengthen in other areas.

The Serbian international knows exactly what it takes to succeed at this level having represented United and Chelsea at this level in his career and thus could prove to be a useful addition to Fulham’s squad.

Would he start?

Fulham are currently able to turn to the likes of Jean Michel Seri, Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney and Nathaniel Chalobah for inspiration in the heart of midfield.

Whereas this aforementioned quartet managed to deliver the goods in the Championship during the previous campaign, there is no reason why Matic cannot go on to become a regular starter for the Cottagers next season if he makes this switch.

By hitting the ground running in the 2022/23 campaign, the 33-year-old could potentially feature week-in, week-out for Fulham in the top-flight as he has illustrated in the past that he is capable of excelling at this level.

What does he offer?

Matic is more than capable of reading the game in a defensive sense as he made 1.3 tackles, 1.3 interceptions and won 1.2 aerial duels per game in the top-flight last season (as per WhoScored).

The midfielder is also very assured when he is in possession of the ball as he completed 86.6% of his passes in all competitions in the previous term.

Matic will add a wealth of experience to Fulham’s squad as he has made 251 appearances in the Premier League during his career.

If he is able to build upon these aforementioned statistics in the upcoming campaign, the midfielder may be able to help Fulham achieve a relative amount of success in the top-flight.