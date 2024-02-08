Highlights Notts County are yet to win under new boss Stuart Maynard but has seen defensive improvements.

The play-off race in League Two is tight, with just four points separating Notts County from 13th place.

Key players like Jodi Jones, David McGoldrick, and Dan Crowley will be important for Notts County in their push for the play-off places.

Notts County will be hoping to continue their League Two play-off push when they welcome Gillingham to Meadow Lane on Friday night.

The Magpies are yet to win under new boss Stuart Maynard since his arrival last month, but there has been some encouragement in defensive improvements since his stewardship began.

Despite picking up just two points in their last four matches, Notts remain in the play-off places but will be looking over their shoulders as the surrounding sides continue to edge closer.

League Two Table (As it stands February 8) Team P GD Pts 1 Stockport County 29 33 58 2 Mansfield Town 29 24 54 3 Barrow 30 13 53 4 Wrexham 28 15 52 5 Crewe Alexandra 30 11 51 6 MK Dons 29 10 48 7 Notts County 29 7 44 8 Harrogate Town 29 0 44 9 AFC Wimbledon 29 10 43 10 Gillingham 29 -9 43

And they entertain Stephen Clemence's side who could leapfrog them with a win - just four points separate Notts in the final play-off spot and Newport County in 13th place, so the fixture on Friday could play huge significance in the race for the play-offs with 17 games remaining of the campaign.

Maynard confirmed in his pre-match press conference that January signing Alassana Jatta would not feature against the Gills as the process of sorting out his UK visa is still yet to be finalised.

Here, we take a look at the potential line-up Maynard could put out as the Magpies continue their push for the League Two play-off places.

GK: Aidan Stone

While the goalkeepers have chopped and changed this season, Stone seems to have re-established himself as the number one at Meadow Lane, despite Luca Ashby-Hammond's arrival in January.

After a seven-game period on the bench with Sam Slocombe deputised in between the sticks, the 24-year-old has started the last nine fixtures in League Two.

RCB: Jaden Warner

The Norwich City defender joined the club on loan during the January window, providing some much-needed defensive stability after a rocky few weeks at the back for the Magpies.

Warner made his debut in the Nottinghamshire derby defeat to Mansfield Town last weekend and impressed on his first start, so he is likely to retain his place in the starting line-up.

CB: Aden Baldwin

Baldwin has been an important part in the way Notts play with the ball from the back, and he is considered a key cog in how the entire side operates.

He was another who impressed against the Stags last weekend with his array of passing and the way he brought the ball out from defence. His performances this season have made him one of the first names on the team sheet.

LCB: Kyle Cameron

The Notts captain is another player who is crucial to the way his side play from out the back and has featured in four of the Magpies' five clean sheets this season.

He has built a good relationship with Jodi Jones down the left-hand side, and disrupting that partnership seems unlikely heading into an important game for the play-off places.

RWB: Tobi Adebayo

A player that could come into the starting line-up could be Adebayo, despite Aaron Nemane's recent goal-scoring run.

The Frenchman looked far from his best in the defeat at Mansfield, and that could result in Maynard making a change from the start. Both have similar qualities with their pace and quality of delivery, and the Notts boss could freshen up his side with Nemane having featured in all but one of their fixtures this season.

CM: Scott Robertson

The midfielder was signed from Fleetwood Town on a free transfer has adapted to life at Meadow Lane nicely after being brought in to cover the loss of Matty Palmer who is out for the rest of the season.

Robertson's progression with his passes along with his tidiness on the ball has complimented the Notts side well, and in the game against Gillingham possession will be key. Therefore, he starts again over Sam Austin, who can provide energy from the bench.

CM: John Bostock

While not at his best during the defeat to Mansfield Town, Bostock has become a crucial part of how the Magpies operate, with his experience and quality crucial to their form in League Two this season.

His ability to dictate the tempo of the game coupled with his combative nature in midfield will be crucial in stopping Gillingham's counter-attacks, a tactic they are likely to deploy given Notts' possession-based style of play.

LWB: Jodi Jones

Fresh from his Player of the Month nomination for January, Jones will be hoping to set a new record for the most assists in a League Two campaign (17), having equalled the record in their 1-1 draw with Barrow two weeks ago.

Jones has been an instrumental figure in Notts' attacking play this season, and it seems crucial that he remains in the starting line-up, and injury-free, if the Magpies are to remain in contention for the play-off places.

CAM: David McGoldrick

The Magpies were the envy of League Two when they announced the signing of McGoldrick in the summer, and his performances have matched that expectation.

While again, not at his best against Mansfield, his evident quality and eye for a goal is something Notts will need in this fixture, and McGoldrick's involvement is paramount if three points are to be achieved.

CAM: Dan Crowley

The former Arsenal midfielder has been an excellent signing for the Magpies having arrived from Morecambe on a free transfer.

Crowley has 19 goal contributions in all competitions, often fluttering across the midfield and able dictate play on his own. His influence in recent weeks can not be understated, with his performances leading to him being among the front-runners for Player of the Season so far at the club.

ST: Macaulay Langstaff

The Magpies' talisman will be keen to return to the scoresheet after going two games without a goal - given his form at Meadow Lane, this is a long time for the 26-year-old!

Langstaff has 20 goals in League Two and leads the way in the scoring charts, and has played in every one of Notts' games this season. The way in which he presses defenders is equally important as his goals, and he will have a huge say in the outcome of the contest.