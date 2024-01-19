Highlights Nelson Abbey's emergence as a first-team star at Reading is a reason to be positive for the club and its supporters amid a torrid season.

Despite interest from Premier League side Luton Town, Abbey looks set to stay at Reading, providing a much-needed boost for the struggling team.

Abbey's rise has been remarkable, as he has gone from limited first-team opportunities last season to becoming a key player and fan favorite this season.

A torrid season for Reading is set to get even worse with the news that star centre-back Nelson Abbey is set to complete a surprise move to Greek giants Olympiacos.

Guardian reporter Will Unwin reported via X that the youngster will join the Greek club, coming as a huge blow to Reading, who thought they may be able to keep hold of the youngster despite interest from Premier League club Luton Town, according to Football Insider.

At just 20-years-old, Abbey has captained the Royals at times this season and looked set to stay in Berkshire, but a move to a club of Olympiacos' stature doesn't come around very often, and you can understand why the player has reportedly decided to leave Reading.

The Royals have also seen fellow defender Tom Holmes depart this month, making the move to Luton's Kenilworth Road, although he has returned to Reading on loan for the rest of the season.

Reading keeping hold of Nelson Abbey looked vital to the club remaining in League One this season, and news of his likely departure is yet another blow for the Berkshire club.

Nelson Abbey's time at Reading

The Reading-born centre-half had become one of Ruben Selles' key players this season, starting 21 league games this season, not including Reading's recent fixture against Port Vale which was abandoned due to a pitch invasion.

As a youngster looking to make a mark at EFL level, Reading probably wasn't the ideal club to do so this season thanks to the volatile off-field situation, but Abbey thrived at League One level in what was his first proper season of being a regular in Reading's starting XI.

The 20-year-old has made 26 appearances for the club in all competitions this season and has worn the armband on 13 occasions, including nine times in the league and notably in a 4-0 League Cup victory away to Millwall in August.

Reading supporters have always known that Abbey is a player with potential. He made his debut for the club just two weeks after turning 17 in September 2020, in a League Cup tie against Luton, a side heavily linked with signing him this month.

However, he'd make just four further first-team appearances before the start of this season, having to bide his time with the club's U21 side in Premier League 2 and on the bench in the Championship last season.

Nelson Abbey's time at Reading - Transfermarkt Season Appearances 2020/21 1 2021/22 1 2022/23 3 2023/24 26

In total, Abbey played just 17 minutes of first-team football last season, he's already racked up well over 2,000 minutes this season, showing how well he's adapted to first-team action.

In a tumultuous time for Reading, Abbey proved to be a beacon of light for the club and whilst it's a blow to see him leave, they will always know that he's one of their own.

Nelson Abbey should always be remembered fondly by Royals fans

Whilst Reading fans will be hurt after seeing Abbey depart the club, they should be able to understand why he's made the move.

The Royals are currently fighting for survival in League One and Olympiacos are fourth in the Greek Super League, having competed in this season's Europa League.

They're a huge club, one of the biggest in Greece, with a big fanbase and are known around Europe thanks to their exploits in European competition. It's an attractive move for Abbey and seeing him play for a club outside of England should perhaps soften the blow for Reading supporters instead of him playing for another English club.

Related Reading FC player on verge of surprise Olympiacos transfer switch Nelson Abbey was the subject of an offer from Luton Town, but he now looks to be heading overseas

Reading are also in dire straights financially and with it seeming like there's further pain to come with Dai Yongge in charge, you can understand why the player has put himself first with a move to Greece.

Reading supporters will always know that Abbey came through their academy, making the step-up to first-team action as a youngster, bravely captaining the side through some of their darkest days.

The way that one of their own stepped up despite all the turmoil was admirable and Royals' supporters should wish him all the best in Greece safe in the knowledge that their club nurtured and developed him into the player he is now.