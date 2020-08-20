‘Neither can afford to waste their time’ – Birmingham eye Tottenham transfer deal: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City are keen on a potential loan deal for Tottenham winger Jack Clarke, as per We Are Birmingham.

The 19-year-old spent last season on loan at Mark Warburton’s QPR though struggled to cement a frequent spot in the first-team and found himself a substitute more often than not.

With no immediate pathway into Spurs’ first-team also, a loan move looks a potential option for the former Leeds man.

So, would Birmingham be a good destination for Clarke? Would he be a good addition for Karanka’s side?

The team here at FLW discuss…..

George Harbey

This would be a superb addition for Blues.

Over the past couple of seasons, Birmingham have lacked real quality out wide, and the likes of Kerim Mrabti and Jefferson Montero have flattered to deceive on multiple occasions.

Clarke, though, is a young, direct winger who could inject some real pace into the side, and he will be looking to prove a point after being in and out of the team for QPR in 2019/20.

If he can replicate the form he displayed during his time at Leeds United, where he got the ball to feet and ran at defenders with his pace and energy, then he could really become a key player for Aitor Karanka who usually tends to play with natural wingers.

A loan move to St. Andrew’s could be a great one for the young winger.

QUIZ: Are these 10 facts about Birmingham City actually true? Have a go now!

1 of 10 St Andrews has a capacity of over 29,000 True False

Alfie Burns

It depends what version of Clarke the Blues are getting their hands on.

If it is the fearless teenager that was ripping Championship defences to pieces with Leeds in 2018/19, he’s a superb addition and a real asset.

However, if Birmingham get a repeat of Clarke’s loan at Elland Road last season or his brief stint with QPR, it’s a waste of time.

Clarke has looked lost over the last 12-18 months and his next move is so important.

Birmingham will have to make assurances and so will Clarke. Neither can afford to waste their time next season.