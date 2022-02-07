‘Neither are very inspiring’ – Sunderland managerial pursuit entering home straight: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland’s managerial pursuit has been narrowed down to only two candidates, with it Football League World’s understanding that either Roy Keane or Grant McCann will land the Stadium of Light vacancy.

Sources explain how Keane is in the driving seat to return to Sunderland, who he helped to the Championship title in 2006/07 and then managed in the Premier League.

However, the 50-year-old’s wage demands may prove to be an issue given the significance of them, which keeps McCann in the frame.

A selection of our Football League World writers discuss who Sunderland should appoint:

Alfie Burns

Roy Keane’s brilliantly honest punditry whets the appetite for a return to management. There’s no denying that it would be great to see him back in the dugout and taking on a job in the EFL.

However, in this case, you’ve got to say that McCann is the best fit for Sunderland.

The Black Cats are eyeing promotion from League One into the Championship, and who else is better to deliver that than the man that won the League One title last season?

McCann’s Hull City side stormed to glory last season and, for my money, were looking a very good bet to stay up in the Championship this season.

He was unlucky to lose a Championship job and feels like he should be the leading contender for the job in the North East.

Keane would be intriguing, but there’s too much risk there. McCann is the man to deliver for Sunderland.

Ben Wignall

Putting sentiment to one side, I really think that McCann is the best option here.

It’s clear to see why Keane may be favoured by the fans due to the fact he got Sunderland promoted to the Premier League once upon a time – but that was over 14 years ago and he hasn’t held a managerial post since 2011.

There’s no guarantees that his disciplined style would work on this Sunderland squad and he could show real rustiness at the helm and the Black Cats cannot afford any more slip-ups.

McCann though won League One with Hull City last season and before he departed the Tigers a few weeks ago he had them playing some good stuff in the Championship.

The Northern Irishman could really thrive with a squad as talented as the Sunderland one and he would have been one of my top picks anyway before the links emerged – he has to get it now for me.

Marcus Ally

Neither are very inspiring but the long term should be the priority and therefore McCann would be the better appointment.

The Northern Irishman has been a resounding success at both Doncaster Rovers and Hull City after an up and down spell at Peterborough United.

He won the League One title with Hull City last season and stabilised the Tigers in a comfortable position in the Championship before his dismissal last month.

Keane has been out of management for over ten years and though he might galvanise the supporters, it is not a sensible appointment based on his CV.

Sunderland are more likely to be in League One next season than not facing the facts, they have a shot at promotion but that is all it is.

McCann’s track record trumps Keane’s having been out of the game for so long.