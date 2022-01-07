Neill starts: The predicted Sunderland XI to face Wycombe on Saturday

There is a big top of the table clash in League One this weekend, with Sunderland facing off against Wycombe and both teams having promotion aspirations.

The Black Cats have lost only once in their last five games in all competitions (and that came against Premier League Arsenal) and they have finally managed to climb into the top two. With Gareth Ainsworth’s side hot on their tail in fourth and with Wigan only four points behind to boot, a win here would be massive for the club.

In fact, a win here could catapult them to the very top of the division. It won’t be an easy task but if they can keep up their fine form, then they will certainly be in with a chance.

Who, then, could start this important tie?

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Sunderland line-up exactly the same way that they did against Sheffield Wednesday in their emphatic 5-0 win last time out.

During that tie, Ross Stewart was in fine form leading the line, bagging a hat-trick and looking completely unstoppable in front of goal. He remains match fit, so is certainly sure to be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Just behind the forward, Leon Dajaku set up two goals in that victory and helped dictate the play so should also get the nod if he is able to feature. So too should Alex Pritchard, who had an assist of his own in that tie.

Daniel Neill didn’t have his greatest game in a Black Cats shirt, but he remains invaluable to the team and a real talent and while his replacement came on and scored last time out, he should definitely keep his place in the team.

At the back, the defence was solid in keeping a clean sheet. Callum Doyle popped up with a goal and Tom Flanagan had more passes than anyone else in the game against Sheffield Wednesday – and one of those was to tee up his teammate for a finish. Again, if they can all feature, then they should all retain their places.