Barnsley are gearing up for a new era under Neill Collins, with the Scottish manager tasked with building on the good job that Michael Duff did at Oakwell.

Losing the play-off final to Sheffield Wednesday in heartbreaking fashion, and then seeing Duff head to Swansea, means it has been a difficult few months for all connected to the club. And, that mood won’t have been lifted by the news that the EFL have charged the Tykes in relation to the owners.

However, focusing on football, Collins will bring an enthusiasm and hunger to the role, as he looks to prove himself in England after years working as head coach of the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

This is obviously a big step up for the 39-year-old, but he knows all about the English game, having featured for the likes of Sheffield United, Sunderland Leeds and Wolves among others during his playing career.

And, he could use his connections with the latter to try and bring in Joe Hodge, in a deal that would be a real coup for Barnsley.

We know the Yorkshire side have a recruitment team, but Collins will have a big say, and if he could convince Hodge to move to Oakwell it will be a smart addition.

The 20-year-old is highly-rated at Wolves, with Julen Lopetegui actually started the Spaniard’s first league game in charge, which was a win at Everton. He has since been praised by the former Real Madrid boss and rewarded with a long-term contract, which shows how that he is appreciated.

However, Hodge gradually fell down the pecking order last season, and even though Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves have left Wolves, he’s unlikely to get many minutes moving forward.

So, a loan move is expected, and whilst there may be Championship interest in the Ireland U21 international, a move to Barnsley could actually be more beneficial for Hodge as he would be guaranteed minutes.

The youngster is capable in possession, so playing in a team that is more dominant could allow him to flourish. Meanwhile, Barnsley would be getting someone who could star in League One.

In the Wolves U23s, Hodge has shown that he can be a pretty complete midfielder. He plays with aggression, he can carry the ball and, as mentioned, he has good technical ability. Now, he needs the platform to prove that on a weekly basis, and the next step in his career could be with the Tykes.

The prospect of adding Hodge to play alongside Luca Connell is one that should excite Barnsley fans, and it could be key to Collins playing the football he wants. He has vowed to continue the ‘font-foot’ style that worked so well for Duff, and having those two in the middle of the park could be key to setting that high tempo.

Collins has inherited a squad that has shown it’s capable, even taking into account the fact a few key players have moved on. So, this summer is about quality over quantity, and Hodge could be the ideal fit, with a loan suiting all parties.