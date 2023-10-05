Highlights Neil Warnock is reportedly interested in becoming the new manager of Sheffield Wednesday following his departure from Huddersfield Town.

Sheffield Wednesday are in need of a new manager to improve their position in the league, as they currently sit in the relegation zone.

Warnock's previous success at Huddersfield may not guarantee similar results over a full season, so a longer-term appointment would be beneficial for Sheffield Wednesday.

Neil Warnock would be interested in taking on the role of Sheffield Wednesday manager.

According to Alan Biggs, the 74-year-old would find it an attractive proposition following his departure from Huddersfield Town in recent weeks.

Warnock made it clear that his exit from the John Smith Stadium was not a retirement and that he would be open to taking on another management role in the near future.

The Owls are currently searching for a new head coach following their decision to part ways with Xisco Munoz on Wednesday night.

Munoz had been in charge since the summer, replacing Darren Moore after his sudden exit from the club.

What is the latest Sheffield Wednesday manager news?

The Spaniard oversaw the worst ever start to a league season in the club’s history, losing eight of their first 10 league games, drawing the other two.

Wednesday are looking for a new manager that can lift them out of the relegation zone, with the gap to 21st place Watford already seven points.

It remains unclear whether Wednesday will approach Warnock for the position, especially given his history with rivals Sheffield United, but the veteran coach is reportedly interested in the role.

Former Southampton and Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has also emerged as a potential candidate to take the reins of the first team squad at Hillsborough.

Jones has been out of work since being dismissed from the Saints earlier this year after a few short months in charge.

Other possible candidates also include the likes Danny Rohl and Dean Smith, who chairman Dejphon Chansiri considered in the summer before appointing Munoz.

Slaven Bilic was also on the club’s radar, meaning he could be a potential appointment.

How have Sheffield Wednesday fared this season?

Wednesday’s start to the season has been quite miserable for supporters, with the team winless in their opening 10 games.

The Owls earned promotion to the Championship last season through the play-offs, but now look favourites to go straight back down to League One this year.

Whoever takes over at Wednesday will have a lot of work on their hands to get the team climbing in the Championship table.

Munoz’s previous experience in English football saw him gain promotion to the Premier League with Watford, but this was a far cry from that success.

Neil Thompson will take charge of this weekend’s clash against Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town, who ironically appointed Moore as the successor to Warnock.

The two teams meet on 7 October.

Would Neil Warnock be a good appointment at Sheffield Wednesday?

Warnock had an immediate impact at Huddersfield when he took over late last season, earning results with the team to keep them in the division.

But the side’s form this season showed that he may not have the same ability to take charge of a full campaign like he used to.

Given some of the other names potentially linked with the club, a longer-term appointment should be made to try and turn things around at Wednesday.

This season is still salvageable with the right appointment, especially as Munoz was an underwhelming appointment in the first place anyway.