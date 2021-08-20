Neil Warnock’s reveals thought process behind latest Middlesbrough signing

Neil Warnock took a leap of faith to sign Toyosi Olusanya from Billericay Town, the 72-year-old saw similarities between himself and the striker, he told the club’s website.

Warnock will give Olusanya time to adjust to the enormous step up in the ladder, but is enthusiastic about his prospect of acclimatising.

The 23-year-old came through the youth system at AFC Wimbledon and has earned his second crack at the Football League the hard way, in the unforgiving non-league pyramid where he has represented Gosport Borough, Cheshunt and Bishop’s Stortford in the years since.

His new manager said: “I wanted to give him an opportunity. I came from non-league myself, I watched him play and I just had hunch. He knows Isaiah (Jones) too which is a plus.

“I hope he enjoys himself here, it’s a big ask but I hope he can excite everyone here like he excites me. He’s got a great attitude.”

It remains to be seen the extent of Olusanya’s involvement in the first team in the immediate future, he is likely to spend some time with the U23 side, giving the coaching staff time to assess if the 23-year-old is ready to join Boro’s attacking contingent.

Warnock will cast a wide net out looking for bargains in the final knockings of this transfer window.

The Verdict

Very heart-warming quotes from Warnock here, using his platform to give hardworking non-league talent a shot at the big time. The 72-year-old is on the lookout for a player who can give new fans’ favourite Uche Ikpeazu some competition up top, whether Olusanya is that man or not, time will tell.

The 23-year-old is more of a versatile forward able to operate in wide areas and will be desperate to grab his opportunity with both hands after struggling to cut the mustard at AFC Wimbledon.

Boro look to get back to winning ways with a trip to Derby County on Saturday, despite the gap in budgets with other competitors, Warnock is definitely eyeing a top six finish this season and the late dealings this window could make a huge difference in pushing for that.

