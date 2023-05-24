Neil Warnock is unlikely to take the reins of the Huddersfield Town first team squad for next season.

According to Yorkshire Live, the 74-year-old is not keen to be in charge of the Terriers for a whole campaign.

Warnock arrived as manager in February on an interim basis with the objective of keeping the club in the Championship.

It had been claimed that the prospective new owners at the John Smith Stadium were keen to keep the veteran coach on board into the next campaign.

Who will be the next Huddersfield Town manager?

But it is understood that Warnock has no interest in remaining at the helm beyond his work in the last couple of months.

Warnock has previously opened up on the taxing nature of working a whole season at his age, admitting that it is not something he feels he could do for a number of reasons, and it is not believed to be something he has changed his mind on either.

He has opened the door to potentially stepping in on an emergency basis again in the future, but has made clear his desire to never manage a full 10-month stint of a campaign again.

“You can’t do this for 10 months, deary me…not the way I do it, because I put everything into it,” said Warnock previously, via Yorkshire Live.

“I mean, you see the funny side [of me], but trust me.

“I live on my own, Sharon’s down with the kids and that in Cornwall, and I work a lot more than I would do normally.

“I try and get out and walk around Castle Hill, which I have a few times.

"But it’s…not a young man’s life, but I hate the motorways, I hate the hotels, the air conditioning…I don’t need that at my age if I’m honest, but I don’t mind for 10-12 weeks.”

Huddersfield’s prospective new owner Kevin Nagle will instead have to focus on other targets when looking to appoint the next manager of the first team squad.

What next for Huddersfield Town?

Getting Nagle’s takeover completed swiftly will now be a priority at Huddersfield so that work can begin behind the scenes in preparing for the new season.

Not having a manager in charge makes it difficult to get to work on potential transfer targets, which puts the club on the back foot relative to their rivals.

Huddersfield will not want a repeat of last season, which was a huge disappointment relative to the year prior.

The club will be hoping it won’t need to sound the emergency Warnock alarm again anytime soon.