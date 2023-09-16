Highlights Junior Hoilett, who was instrumental in Cardiff's promotion-winning year, has signed with Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS after being released by Reading.

Sol Bamba, who played a key role in helping Cardiff reach the Premier League, joined forces with Neil Warnock at Middlesbrough and later became an assistant manager at Cardiff before leaving following Erol Bulut's appointment.

Marouane Chamakh, who joined Cardiff for experience, played only twice before retiring in 2019. Kieran Richardson, who provided options out wide and in midfield, played six times before selling luxury watches. Greg Halford is still playing non-league football with Hashtag United.

In October 2016, Cardiff City would make a managerial appointment that would see them rise back to the upper echelons of English football.

The Bluebirds had a brief stay in the Premier League in the 2013-14 season, but since they had come back down into the Championship, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Russell Slade and Paul Trollope had all bit the bullet from owner Vincent Tan.

In came Neil Warnock though, who in his first full campaign in charge in South Wales in 2017-18 took Cardiff back to the Premier League, having consolidated them in mid-table in 2016-17.

Warnock lasted in charge until November 2019, but when he first arrived at Cardiff he brought in a raft of new additions in his first few months to try and change the club's fortunes.

Let's take a look at where Warnock's first FIVE signings as Cardiff manager are at now.

Junior Hoilett

With over 50 caps for the Canada national team to his name and several seasons of Premier League football under his belt, Hoilett certainly has had a decent career.

It only took five days for Warnock to bring the winger in the building following his appointment, having worked with him in a previous job with QPR, and in his first season at Cardiff he contributed to seven league goals in 33 appearances.

Hoilett was instrumental in Cardiff's promotion-winning year, netting nine times and notching 11 assists in the Championship, but naturally his effectiveness would wane in the top flight and after nearly five years with the club, he was released in 2021.

Released by Reading over the most recent summer following their drop to League One, Hoilett was actually linked with a reunion recently with Warnock at Huddersfield Town and even trained with the Terriers to keep his fitness up.

However, he has just signed for Vancouver Whitecaps of the MLS in his home nation at the age of 33.

Sol Bamba

Following Hoilett in through the door at Cardiff a day later was Bamba, who had been urged following his departure from Leeds by Warnock at the time to wait for him to be appointed to his next club so that he could sign him.

It proved to be a fantastic bit of business as the powerful Ivorian had a fantastic 2017-18 season at the Bluebirds, helping the club to the Premier League, and he was also named in the PFA Championship Team of the Year as well, playing all 46 matches and scoring four goals.

Bamba was also a goal threat in the Premier League with four top flight goals for the club, but he was unfortunately part of a side that got relegated after just one year.

Departing City in 2021 after making a heart-warming recovery from cancer, Bamba joined forces with Warnock at Middlesbrough but more recently, Bamba was an assistant manager at Cardiff for the second half of the 2022-23 season alongside Sabri Lamouchi, but he left over the summer following Erol Bulut's appointment.

Marouane Chamakh

Moroccan striker Chamakh hadn't really found much in the way of form since moving from Bordeaux in 2013 to Arsenal, and he found himself a free agent in the summer of 2016 after a stint with Crystal Palace.

Alongside Bamba on the same day at Cardiff came Chamakh, who at the age of 32 at the time would add more experience to Warnock's attacking options.

It never worked out for Chamakh at City though, playing just twice in the Championship before his short-term contract ended in December and that proved to be his last club in football as he retired in 2019.

Kieran Richardson

Another player added to Warnock's ranks in October 2016 was Richardson, who had played all of his previous football in the Premier League for Man United, West Brom, Sunderland and Aston Villa.

Finding himself a free agent after his summer departure from Villa, Richardson penned a three-month contract with Cardiff to give them options out wide and in midfield, and he played six times under Warnock.

He moved on however when that contract expired and a December 2016 appearance against Wolves proved to be Richardson's last in football, as he didn't get another club after that - he now sells luxury watches.

Greg Halford

Warnock's fifth signing for Cardiff came early on in the January 2017 transfer window when landing utility man Halford from Rotherham United.

Halford played under Warnock for the Millers in early 2016 and despite playing regularly enough for the Yorkshire outfit, they let him depart for Wales.

He spent 18 months at Cardiff, featuring 33 times in all competitions, but Halford was not a frequent starter, and he was released at the end of the 2017-18 season when the Bluebirds were promoted to the Premier League.

Nowadays, at the age of 38, Halford is still playing regularly albeit in non-league with Hashtag United, who play in the seventh tier of English football and are three promotions away from the EFL.