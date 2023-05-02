Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock has revealed he was left "quite emotional" at the reception he received from both sets of supporters in Sunday's 2-1 win against Cardiff City.

The victory has put the Terriers just a point away from survival while the Bluebirds have already confirmed their Championship status for 2022/23.

Two goals in eight second half minutes were enough to settle it as Joseph Hungbo put the Terriers ahead before Jack Simpson put the ball in his own net.

Isaak Davies' 83rd-minute response proved little more than consolation as Huddersfield secured three points that put them on the cusp of survival – a feat that seemed a million miles away when Warnock was appointed in February.

Neil Warnock's Cardiff City reception

The experienced coach has worked wonders in his second spell with the Terriers and the Cardiff fans know firsthand what sort of impact he can have when he's in charge.

Warnock took the Bluebirds back to the Premier League during his time in charge and very nearly kept them up in 2018/19.

He's clearly still a fairly popular figure in the Welsh capital as he was given a good reception by the home fans on Sunday despite his side coming away with all three points.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, the Huddersfield boss reflected on what was a quite emotional experience for him at the Cardiff City Stadium.

He said: "It's quite emotional as a visiting manager to be clapped by all four sides. It was quite fractured when I was here (at Cardiff) and I think I actually put it back together, the club, and I think we should have stayed up, for the tragedy (Emiliano Sala death) that happened.

"I'd never experienced anything like that in my career and I hope I never experience it again."

Could Neil Warnock stay on at Huddersfield Town?

Warnock was only brought in on a short-term deal by the Terriers and tasked with helping them avoid relegation to League One.

He's on the cusp of achieving that, a feat he previously suggested would be the greatest of his decorated career, but it would still be a surprise to see him stay on.

Warnock, now 74, came out of retirement to take charge at the John Smith's Stadium but he does have previous in this sort of situation – having led Middlesbrough clear of the drop and then taken the permanent job.

It feels like a different situation at Huddersfield and with the recent takeover, the time for them to look to the future rather than ask their seasoned boss to stick around a little longer.