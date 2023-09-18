Huddersfield Town made it back-to-back wins in the Championship over the weekend.

Before the international break, the Terriers secured all three points in their away game at West Bromwich Albion.

They returned from the two-week break and continued from where they left off, beating Rotherham United 2-0.

These two wins have seen Huddersfield go from sitting at the foot of the table to climbing up to 17th place on seven points.

It has been a good few weeks on the football pitch for Huddersfield, but that might be about to change as the future of manager Neil Warnock has come into question.

Is Neil Warnock set to leave Huddersfield Town?

It was claimed by talkSPORT on Saturday, that Warnock is on the brink of leaving the Championship side.

This comes after two wins in their last two games, as mentioned, but it seems the 74-year-old is set to leave, as he’s reportedly not happy with the club’s transfer business in the summer.

The experienced EFL boss was brought in by Huddersfield last season when they seemed destined to be playing League One football for the following season.

However, Warnock did what he has done so often in his career and worked another wonder, which kept the team in the Championship, and new owner Kevin Nagle convinced Warnock to stay on for another year after he initially stated he would not come back.

But despite his hard work for the club, Warnock seems to be disappointed with what the club did in the summer, as he is trying to avoid a similar situation as last season.

This report states that Huddersfield have already got an overseas manager ready to come in and replace Warnock.

Why Neil Warnock’s sudden departure shouldn’t be a shock to Huddersfield Town

Despite the club winning back-to-back games in the last few weeks and now looking in better shape than in the previous few weeks of the season, this news shouldn’t really be a surprise to the club.

Of course, it may come as a surprise to the club’s supporters, as they will love having Warnock in charge of their side, and given their recent results, many will expect him to continue steering the team on an upward trajectory.

However, Huddersfield shouldn’t be surprised, as after all, they have either seemingly underestimated what they needed for the new season or weren’t willing to back Warnock in this transfer window.

This can be said, as the club only made four new signings, with one being a purchase; the rest were either loans or free transfers.

So, for whatever reason, the club was reluctant to bring in more players, and at this stage, it is unclear whether that was because Warnock was only going to be here for another season or because they didn’t have the financial muscle to do so.

But if the latter were the case, then you would have expected Warnock not to have stayed on and left in the summer, as he said he was going to do. So, you can only assume that the 74-year-old has been let down by what he wanted and feels that the squad isn’t good enough.

Given where he is in his career and everything he's achieved, the experienced coach has nothing to prove. If he feels this squad isn’t as good as last season or hasn’t improved at all, then he will see what the point of his staying is, as this season will be similar to the last one.

Warnock probably imagined that he could possibly take Huddersfield further up the table with the right backing and he hasn't been given that. So, he is more or less in the same boat he was in last season, and at his age, he doesn’t need to be fighting a relegation battle for 46 games of the season.

He may as well move on and maybe wait for another call later in this Championship season. This will be a bitter blow for the Terriers, and if he does leave and they bring an overseas manager in, you worry that the club could be in a similar position as they were at this time last season but without Warnock's nous.