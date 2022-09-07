Neil Warnock’s appreciation of Sheffield United individual revealed in Bramall Lane footage

Sheffield United have enjoyed an electric start to the Championship season, picking up where they left off in 2021/22 under the watch of Paul Heckingbottom.

The Blades sit top of the Championship table after eight games and have collected 17 points, losing just once.

Key to their early season form has been Iliman Ndiaye, with the 22-year-old scoring four times in eight appearances, as well as notching an assist. He’s already well on the way to bettering last year’s total of seven and two in 32 outings.

One man who is impressed by what he’s seen of Ndiaye is former Blades boss – and general EFL legend – Neil Warnock.

In a behind the scenes look at Warnock’s recent visit to Bramall Lane, footage has emerged from in the changing rooms (@SheffieldUnited), as he picks up Ndiaye’s shirt and piles the praise on him.

“I like him. I’ll just pick that up (his shirt) because he is a good player,” Warnock is heard saying.

“I like him, he’s the one isn’t he.”

The Blades are back in action this coming weekend, as they aim to make it five wins from five at Bramall Lane in 2022/23. Rotherham United are the visitors for a South Yorkshire derby clash.

All Ndiaye’s goals in 2022/23 have come at Bramall Lane, with a brace against Blackburn Rovers backed up with his fourth goal of the season against Reading in a 4-0 win recently.

The Verdict

Ndiaye is a superb talent and you can see why Warnock likes what he sees.

In some ways he is in the mould of Adel Taarabt, who thrived under Warnock at QPR with his trickery, eye for goal and ability to progress the ball.

Sheffield United have benefitted from all those qualities with Ndiaye so far this season and they will hope there’s more to come as they thrive towards a Premier League return.

