Middlesbrough’s Neil Warnock wades in on Steve Bruce’s situation and aims dig at Newcastle United fans

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock believes Steve Bruce deserves better as his time at Newcastle United looks set to come to an end.

Bruce’s position at St. James’ Park looks highly uncertain following the recent takeover of the club by a Saudi-led consortium.

The 60-year-old is set to be replaced this week, with a number of names being linked with the post in the North East.

It would mark the end of a disappointing tenure for Bruce, who has won only 28 of his 96 games at the helm of the Magpies.

Newcastle fans have vented their anger out on Bruce over the last couple of seasons, with the experienced boss labelling the online abuse he has received as “ridiculous”.

One man who knows Bruce well is Warnock, who even found himself under a bit of scrutiny following a recent disappointing run for Boro in the Championship.

Speaking on talkSPORT this morning, Warnock said: “He’s a good manager, a good man. I think he deserves a little bit better in terms of respect after the way he’s played in his career.

“When I see fans knocking on his car as he’s going out of the training ground, surely they can afford some security at a place like that? It just disappoints me.

“He’ll get another job, you don’t realise what it’s like, the restrictions that he’s managed under for so many years, he’s been unlucky in the fact that he’s had to take the full brunt.

“The people in the background have gone about what they’ve done without really giving him that much help. I do feel for him, but he’ll come again, he’ll go away and he’ll come back and somebody else will get a good manager.”

Warnock’s Boro sit 15th in the Championship, having lost four of their last six games.

The Verdict

You do have to worry about these type of experienced managers who have been there and done it.

With so much money and data now in the game, it is now about the younger, more progressive coach.

These new Newcastle owners are going to come in and pick their own man, and I wouldn’t back against him being 10 or 20 years younger than Bruce.

You’d imagine that he may need to step into the Championship for his next job if he wishes to surpass the 1,000 game mark.