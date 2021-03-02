‘Neil Warnock’ – Victor Moses namechecks Middlesbrough boss in revelation

Former Crystal Palace winger Victor Moses has namechecked Neil Warnock as one of the best managers he has worked under throughout his career during an interview with Spartak Moscow’s official website.

The Nigerian international came through Palace’s academy under the current Boro boss and played a total of 69 games under the experienced manager’s stewardship during his early years at Selhurst Park.

Now plying his trade out in Russia with Spartak, Moses has made quite the career for himself since leaving South London, taking in spells at various clubs across Europe including Chelsea, Inter Milan and Fenerbahce.

Speaking about the best coaches he worked under, the versatile 30-year-old was quick to namecheck his former Palace boss:

“[Antonio] Conte is on this list.

“He helped me to believe in myself. And that’s purely from a human perspective and not because he found me a new position on the right side of the defence.

Middlesbrough quiz: Was it Jonny Howson or Dael Fry who have done these 15 things?

1 of 15 Was born in 1988? Howson Fry

“Next Roberto Martinez, Rafael Benitez. Neil Warnock, with whom I made my debut at Crystal Palace. [Domenico] Tedesco. And also Mark Hughes.”

The ex-Stoke City man is still on the books of Chelsea at present, with his current loan spell in Moscow set to expire at the end of the current season.

The Verdict

This is very high praise of Warnock indeed, with the veteran boss getting a look in ahead of Jose Mourinho of all people in the list provided by Victor Moses.

It is testament to the work that the Boro boss does with young players that the Nigerian has gone onto have such a successful career at the highest level.

We’re seeing the rewards of his work with the likes of Dael Fry, Marc Bola and Djed Spence this term and it really shows that youngsters can have confidence in their ability when playing under him at Boro.

Warnock has a clear desire to progress young talent and long may it continue at both Middlesbrough and beyond.