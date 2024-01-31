Highlights Huddersfield Town's owner, Kevin Nagle, is facing a crucial decision in hiring a new manager to avoid relegation from the Championship.

The club has already had two permanent managers this season and needs stability moving forward.

There are several capable Championship-level managers available, and the next appointment is crucial for the club's success.

Huddersfield Town are currently searching for a new manager following Darren Moore's departure on Monday.

The former Sheffield Wednesday boss only took the reins at the John Smith's Stadium in September but was relieved of his duties with the club in 21st place, just outside the Championship relegation zone.

Huddersfield owner Kevin Nagle faces a big decision as the club look to hire a new manager. A poor appointment could see the Terriers relegated from the Championship, in what would be an absolute disaster in his first full season as the club's owner.

Neil Warnock was Huddersfield boss at the beginning of the season, having helped them avoid the drop in miraculous circumstances last term, and the club are now searching for their third permanent manager of the season before January has finished. Nagle will be well aware that this isn't sustainable, but the focus for now is just remaining in the division.

It remains to be seen whether the Terriers are looking to appoint a short-term manager to ensure they remain in the division, or a long-term manager who can build a project.

The club were in a similar situation last season and appointed Warnock, who kept the club up quite comfortably, finishing 18th, nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Carlton Palmer on the vacant manager's job at Huddersfield Town

Former England international Carlton Palmer believes that the club should have given Neil Warnock more time after steering the club away from relegation last season and that the 75-year-old wouldn't return to the club again this season.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: "I'm not sure Neil Warnock would turn to the club after they abruptly terminated his contract.

“I felt at the time Neil should have stayed at the club after they avoided relegation, just to provide some stability moving forward - I think that ship has sailed.

"Paul Heckingbottom, Michael Duff, Gary Rowett, John Eustace, Alex Neil, all to name a few, are out of work, which means no compensation to pay and are all capable of doing a very good job given the tools and given the patience of the chairman."

Next appointment is huge for Huddersfield Town

As Palmer alluded to, there are plenty of quality Championship-level managers on the market all available right now as they're out of work.

Some of these managers may feel that they can do better than Huddersfield given what they've achieved in recent years, whilst others may jump at the chance to take over a club who have struggled at the wrong end of the Championship and relish the chance to transform the club.

Any of the five aforementioned managers would be a good appointment for Huddersfield and would get the best of the club.

In an ideal world, Huddersfield would like someone to come in who's able to steady the ship for the remainder of this season, before being able to rebuild the club over the summer ahead of making the club more successful next season.

While the likes of Duff, Rowett, and Neil aren't perhaps the big names that supporters would want to see at the helm, they're capable managers at this level and would be an upgrade on what they've had this season. Having all been sacked relatively recently, they'll be hungry to prove people wrong.

The next appointment is huge for Huddersfield, but there are plenty of good options for Nagle to chose from.