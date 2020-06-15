Neil Warnock underlines unique Millwall concern he has

Millwall have been warned by Neil Warnock that the fixture list won’t help them, despite looking favourably upon them ahead of the run-in.

Gary Rowett’s side are sat eighth in the table ahead of the restart and have worked themselves into a strong position to challenge for a place in the top-six.

And, the fixtures look in their favour, with Rowett’s side not going up against anybody sat above them in the Championship’s current standings.

Whilst you might see that as a positive, Millwall do like to play on the break and in the eyes of Warnock, it won’t work in their favour the way the fixtures have fallen this season.

“Whatever happens in the season, Gary has done a great job with Millwall,” Warnock told The Athletic.

“But they are better when they’re underdogs. I don’t necessarily think it will help them playing none of the top teams.”

On Saturday, Millwall take on Derby County at The Den, before traveling to take on Barnsley at Oakwell.

Swansea City are next up, before a derby with Charlton Athletic at the Valley. Lowly Middlesbrough will visit Millwall on July 8th, with the four-game run-in pitching Rowett’s side up against Hull City, Blackburn Rovers, Queens Park Rangers and Huddersfield Town.

The Verdict

Rowett’s side are in a great position, but they are in a strange position in terms of the teams they’ve got to face from here in the Championship.

Millwall are almost going to have to rip up their game-plan that’s worked so well under Rowett so far.

Bossing the ball isn’t Millwall’s style, but the sides they are going up against, they’re going to have to take the game to them.

It’ll shift Millwall out of their comfort zone, but Rowett will no doubt have been working on that in this forced postponement.

