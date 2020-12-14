Neil Warnock underlines the concern he has over fitness of key Middlesbrough duo

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has admitted that he’s concerned over the fitness of both Paddy McNair and Dael Fry given the amount of football they are having to play in the Championship.

The schedule is Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday most weeks now, with the lean nature of Boro’s squad meaning that Warnock is having to rely heavily on certain individuals to play consistently.

Jonny Howson is out of action with muscle fatigue, with Warnock revealing that he’s also worried about McNair and Fry alongside the impressive full-back, Anfernee Dijksteel.

Quiz: Did these 25 players make more or less than 100 Middlesbrough appearances?

1 of 25 Franck Queudrue? More Less

As quoted by the Hartlepool Mail, Warnock said: “I just saw him (Dijksteel) tire and said to Jeppo let’s get him off quickly and I shouted to him one minute and you’re off.

“That’s when you are going to do it when you’re tired, all these injuries are like that.

“Jonny Howson’s was fatigued muscles, when you look at the starts Paddy and Dael are the next worries with Dijksteel.” McNair has mad 18 appearances this season in the Championship and is yet to miss a minute of football in Middlesbrough’s league campaign. As for Fry, he’s played 90 minutes in nine straight fixtures, stretching back to the clash with Blackburn Rovers in November. Middlesbrough are back in action on Wednesday evening when they host Luton Town at the Riverside Stadium. The Verdict It’s a worry for Warnock that so many of his key men are running themselves into the ground at the moment. Unfortunately, it’s the nature of the Championship in 2020/21. McNair and Fry are, ultimately, too important to leave out at Boro and Warnock hasn’t got much option but to play them. They are contributing to a great season so far for Boro and, if there’s any chance of the side getting into the top-six, Warnock needs them to avoid any injury. Thoughts? Let us know!