Neil Warnock has joked that he has done Coventry City a favour by beating Middlesbrough earlier in the campaign, as the sides head towards a Championship play-off semi-final.

The Sky Blues secured their place in the top six with a 1-1 draw against Boro at the Riverside Stadium on Championship final day, finishing one place lower than Michael Carrick's side.

Mark Robins' men host Middlesbrough at the Coventry Building Society Arena off the back of a seven-match unbeaten run, whilst Boro have now failed to win in the last three against Coventry, Luton Town, and Rotherham United.

The first semi-final between the sides is due to be played this Saturday, whilst the return leg at The Riverside Stadium will take place the following Wednesday.

A place at Wembley for 'the richest game in football' is at stake, which is set to be played later this month on Saturday 27th May.

During the regular league season, Coventry got the best of Boro, beating them 1-0 in October, before the recent 1-1 draw in Middlesbrough.

What has Neil Warnock said about Coventry City vs Middlesbrough?

Speaking on TalkSPORT (via Coventry Live), Warnock was full of praise for the fifth and sixth placed sides, he said: "Sunderland and Coventry, to get in the play-offs, has been an absolute tremendous season.

"Tony Mowbray hasn’t had a striker all season. Ross Stewart, one of the best in the league, has been out nearly all season, and they have just had a group of three or four lads interchanging up there."

Warnock's Huddersfield Town side played Middlesbrough in April and won 4-2, which then saw Michael Carrick’s men only manage two more wins from their remaining seven matches from the regular league campaign, losing three and drawing twice.

Warnock believes that form may help Coventry, who are in better form heading into the first semi-final, he added: "We knocked a bit of stuffing out of Middlesbrough when we beat them at home because they were flying at the time. They have not been quite the same."

However, the 74-year-old believes Boro have to be the favourites alongside Luton Town, who themselves finished third, he added: "They have probably got the best team, Middlesbrough. It’ll not be straight forward. Luton and Middlesbrough are obviously favourites, but Luton have got that grit and determination."

Who will win the play-off semi-final between Middlesbrough and Coventry?

This is an incredibly tricky tie to call, but most are probably leaning the way off Boro, in spite of the recent form of both teams.

They have more quality within their playing squad, and the likes of Chuba Akpom, Aaron Ramsey, and Cameron Archer could make all the difference.

Coventry have been flying of late and Middlesbrough have increasingly looked like a side seeing out the season rather than finishing at full throttle. Perhaps Carrick's side were simply conserving themselves a little for the play-off campaign.

It's a tough one to nail down a winner of, but it is certain to be another compelling watch.