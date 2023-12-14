Highlights Neil Warnock did a great job at Huddersfield, guiding them to a comfortable 18th-place finish last season.

Huddersfield saw a significant exodus of players over the summer, with 18 senior individuals leaving the club.

Duane Holmes, who left Huddersfield in the summer, made a big impact in the recent match against his former club and reminded them of what they let go.

There can be no denying that Neil Warnock did a huge amount of good for Huddersfield Town during the second half of last season.

Coming out of retirement in February 2023 to take charge of the Terriers - who he previously managed between 1993 and 1995 - Warnock inherited a side that sat 23rd in the Championship table, four points from safety, and without a win in their last seven league games.

Despite that, by the end of the season, the veteran manager had guided the club to an 18th place finish in the final standings, nine points clear of the relegation zone.

That was enough to see him handed a new contract by the club for the current campaign, although his time with the club came to an end in September, when he departed the John Smith's Stadium, to be replaced by Darren Moore.

Before that though, Warnock certainly saw plenty of player exits from the squad he had available to him at Huddersfield.

Summer proved to be a busy transfer window at Huddersfield

Despite the fact that they would sign just four new players to their first-team squad during the summer, Huddersfield allowed no fewer than 18 senior individuals to leave the club in that period.

Huddersfield Town - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Etienne Camara Udinese Permanent (fee involved) Tomas Vaclik New England Permanent Ryan Schofield Portsmouth Permanent Matty Daly Harrogate Town Permanent Romoney Crichlow Peterborough United Permanent Danny Grant Bohemians Permanent Duane Holmes Preston North End Permanent Will Boyle Wrexham AFC Permanent Nicholas Bilokapic Peterborough United Permanent Scott High Ross County Loan Jordan Rhodes Blackpool Loan Connor Mahoney Gillingham FC Loan Kieran Phillips Shrewsbury Town Loan Tyreece Simpson Northampton Town Loan Aaron Rowe Crewe Alexandra Loan Brodie Spencer Motherwell Loan Rolando Aarons Without Club Permanent Florian Kamberi Without Club Permanent

One of those who would depart the club as part of that exodus, who was Duane Holmes, with the American's second-spell at The John Smith's Stadium come to an end, two-and-a-half years after he had re-joined the club from Derby County.

During his second stint with the Terriers, the 29-year-old has scored ten goals and provided four assists in 93 appearances in all competitions.

Homes' exit from Huddersfield saw him allowed to join one of the Terriers' Championship rivals, as he signed for Preston North End on a two-and-a-half-year deal, for an undisclosed fee.

However, that decision from Warnock to allow the midfielder to make the move to Deepdale over the summer, is one that has now come back to bite Huddersfield directly, in the worst possible way.

Holmes just gave Huddersfield a reminder of what they let go this summer

On Tuesday, Holmes came up against Huddersfield for the first time since his second departure from the club, as Preston travelled to the John Smith's Stadium to face the Terriers.

Having made that trip to face his old team, Holmes would certainly make an impact over the course of the match.

Just three minutes into the game, the American produced a pinpoint cross onto the head of Alan Browne, who was able to divert his header into the bottom corner to give the visitors an early lead.

After Will Keane had doubled Preston's advantage shortly before half time, Huddersfield would give themselves a route back into the game when Danny Ward pulled the scoreline it back to 2-1, ten minutes after the break.

However, less than a quarter of an hour after that, Holmes would play a part in closing that door again for his former club, finding space well just outside the area, before teeing up Ben Whiteman to fire home.

With that restoring Preston's two-goal advantage, that deficit was too much for Huddersfield to overhaul, meaning Moore's side have won just once in their last nine league games.

That is a run that means they are now just two points clear of the relegation zone, with 22nd place QPR also having the advantage of a game in hand in the battle to remain above the dotted line.

Given the fact that Preston themselves came into this match having won just two of their previous 12 games going into this one, it is a match that Huddersfield may have been targeting for a crucial victory of their own.

Holmes' contributions though, helped to ensure that would not be the case for his former club, and suggest that had he stayed at the club in the summer, he could have helped ensure things went in a rather different way for the Terries to what they done during the current campaign.

With that in mind, it seems that while Warnock did a whole lot of good for Huddersfield Town in 2023, one decision he made in that time that may now be questioned, is the one that allowed Holmes to depart for Preston, over the course of the summer transfer window.