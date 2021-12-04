Neil Warnock tears into Middlesbrough and makes Chris Wilder claim 

Former Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has suggested that Boro lacked class with the way that his departure was dealt with and insisted that they should have appointed Chris Wilder in the summer given he was available.

Warnock’s time in charge of Middlesbrough came to an end following Boro’s 1-1 draw at West Brom just under a month ago. The decision was made public following the game at the Hawthorns with the former Boro boss making it clear he had been told ahead of the match that it was to be his last in charge of the club.

Wilder had been lined up to take over from Warnock and he has managed to pick up four points from his opening three matches in charge of Middlesbrough.

The former Sheffield United boss had been waiting for the right job to emerge since leaving Bramall Lane towards the end of last term, and he made the decision to take Boro’s offer and become their next permanent manager.

There has been some criticism directed at Middlesbrough for the way they went about Warnock’s departure and it has been interesting waiting to hear from the man himself about what the circumstances were surrounding his exit from the Riverside.

1 of 26 Ewood Park? Yes No

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Warnock has now revealed that he believes he had been fearing the worst ahead of his dismissal from the Riverside. While he also added that he felt the club lacked class for the way they dealt with his departure, and thinks that they should have appointed Wilder in the summer rather than doing it midway through the campaign.

He said: “It was a surprise. I did fear the worst when the director of football came in and never looked me in the eye.

“I only found out on that Saturday morning and I took the game and everything. I went straight in the next morning to clear my desk – and I couldn’t get in the training ground.

“They said there’s a press conference with the new manager and the chief executive. I went away and came back.

“It was a total lack of class. That’s what I was really disappointed in. I thought I did a good job, cleared all the heavy wages out.

“They’ve got a great group of lads now. Four points off play-offs?

“I understand they’ve got to look to the future, but why didn’t they do it in the summer? This manager that’s currently there was available in the summer.”

The verdict

There has to be a lot of sympathy to Warnock here. He did not deserve to lose his job in the way that he did, even if Middlesbrough’s performances and results this season were not as consistent as they needed to be.

However, what is clear is that Warnock deserved much better than the way his exit came about. He did a good job for Middlesbrough in re-balancing the club and getting them back into a less perilous position than the one he inherited from Jonathan Woodgate.

Wilder was available in the summer and so it would have made more sense to make the change then and give him a pre-season to work with the players. That is something that Boro should have done, and it was harsh on Warnock to make him feel like he was going to have this season to see out the job at the Riverside.

Boro will need to put this saga behind them now, but Warnock was more than in his right to have a say on the subject of his departure. He will have been hoping still that he could turn Middlesbrough’s season around and get them into the top-six, but in reality that was not looking like it was on the cards.