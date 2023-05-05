Huddersfield Town interim boss Neil Warnock has posted on Twitter to thank everyone for their kind messages after the Terriers sealed their survival yesterday evening.

The West Yorkshire outfit looked doomed after the appointments of Danny Schofield and Mark Fotheringham failed to work out for the best, with the club staring relegation to League One in the face less than 12 months after reaching a play-off final.

However, Warnock was eventually able to turn the tide with the Terriers' form in recent weeks playing a massive part in getting them over the line.

How did they manage to seal survival?

Coming into last night's clash against Sheffield United, Warnock's side knew they would need just one point to seal survival and send Reading down.

It wasn't going to be an easy game though with the Blades performing well in recent times - and the hosts were sent a warning at the John Smith's Stadium when Daniel Jebbison had a couple of good opportunities in the first half.

But it was the home side that made the breakthrough, with Danny Ward's excellent strike in the 59th minute giving them the confidence needed to go on and see out the game.

Ending the game on a positive note as they managed to keep the ball in the Blades' half, there was jubilation at the final whistle, with Huddersfield avoiding a nervy final-day clash against Noel Hunt's Royals.

Neil Warnock's message

Although he is disliked by some football supporters, Warnock is popular among others and that was reinforced by his message this morning.

Taking to Twitter, he posted: "Wow what a night and an amazing 3 months!

"Inundated with messages from fans of so many different clubs all over the country, can’t tell you how special that makes me feel.

"Thank you, every single one of you. Back to Twitter, podcasts and live shows for 9 months."

What next for Neil Warnock?

Warnock hasn't ruled out a return to football in the future and it will be interesting to see where he ends up next if he does take another job.

Cardiff City have struggled for much of the season and could be at the bottom end of the division again next season, so it wouldn't be a surprise if he turned up in the Welsh capital during the latter stages of next season.

Rotherham United are another club that could struggle when you consider the strength of the teams that will be in the Championship - but the Millers will be hoping to enjoy long-lasting success under Matt Taylor who has made a good start to life in South Yorkshire.

Warnock was also a popular figure at Plymouth Argyle in the past and he could potentially be asked to come in and help out if things go badly wrong there, but Steven Schumacher is a talented manager and should be able to get a tune out of the Pilgrims again next term.

A Director of Football role somewhere could be suitable for the 74-year-old - but it seems as though he doesn't want to be in football 24/7 and that's understandable.