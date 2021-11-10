Neil Warnock takes dig at West Brom following Middlesbrough draw

Neil Warnock may have now left his role as Middlesbrough manager, but he’s still had time to have a parting dig at another Championship club.

Just moments after Boro’s 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion at the weekend, the Teessiders announced that they had parted company with the veteran boss and his coaching staff on the eve of the two-week international break.

It soon became apparent that there was a new man to enter the dugout already and that was confirmed to be Chris Wilder, whose appointment became official on Sunday morning.

Warnock was always expected to leave his role at the end of the season but that was brought forward to just three months into the season, and it’s not clear if he will take up another opportunity in the short-term if one arises.

With his new-found free time though the 72-year-old appeared on talkSPORT today and took a jab at Middlesbrough’s opponents from this past weekend for their style of play.

It is now common knowledge that Valerien Ismael employs a direct style of play and Warnock was not impressed by the Baggies at The Hawthorns.

“We should have won the game against West Brom and I thought we played more football than them as well,” Warnock said on talkSPORT.

The numbers don’t exactly favour Warnock though as the Baggies made 420 passes on the day compared to Boro’s 168, with a pass accuracy of 78 per cent for West Brom whereas Middlesbrough’s was 43 per cent.

The Verdict

Even though it’s known that Ismael plays generally a direct brand of football, Warnock may be trying to cause a stir here with his comments.

The stats do not read in his favour and it appears that Middlesbrough spent a lot of time behind the ball trying to frustrate the Baggies, especially after they went a goal to the good through Josh Coburn.

It’s what Warnock has been good at doing for years though – not only grinding out results but being outspoken and riling opposition fans and it will be very much missed.