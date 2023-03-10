Huddersfield Town News
Neil Warnock takes dig at Carlos Corberan ahead of Huddersfield’s clash with West Brom
Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock has said that Carlos Corberan must have ‘a good agent’ to have got the West Bromwich Albion gig.
The Terriers are struggling at the moment in the Sky Bet Championship and have turned to one of their former managers in Warnock to try and get them out of trouble.
They started well enough under him but have lost their way since and they need to try and get results on the board quickly now if they are to avoid the drop down to League One.
Warnock is a fighter, though, and knows that he needs to try and get any advantage available in each game, so it’s perhaps no surprise he’s tried to get under the skin a little bit of this weekend’s opponent, former Huddersfield boss Corberan.
The Spaniard is now at West Brom, having been sacked earlier this season by Olympiacos, and Warnock used that misfortune to have a cheeky pop at him.
He told YorkshireLive: “He must have got a good agent to get in at West Brom having got the sack at Olympiacos, and he’s found himself with a fabulous squad. You don’t very often get jobs like that if I’m honest.
“I’d have snapped their hand off, me, earlier on, come out of retirement for that squad! But I never have anything easy, so I’ve got my lads and we’ll have to try and give them a good game.”
The Verdict
Will these comments have any effect on Corberan going into the game? It’s unlikely but Warnock is obviously going to try everything he can to get an edge for his team.
In fairness to Corberan, he did a wonderful job at Huddersfield and has done a solid enough at West Brom given where they were when he took over so his agent doesn’t need to be that good, despite what happened in Greece.