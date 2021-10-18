Neil Warnock takes aim at Middlesbrough player’s agent following summer transfer

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has criticised the agent of young defender Nathan Wood after he engineered a loan move to Hibernian back in August.

The 19-year-old, who is the son of former Boro defender Dean Gordon, became the club’s youngest ever player when he made his debut in the EFL Cup in 2018 at the age of 16 years and 72 days in August 2018.

Capped at five different youth levels for England so far in his career, Wood spent the second half of last season out on loan at League Out outfit Crewe Alexandra, playing 12 times for the Railwaymen.

Wood then joined Hibernian of the Scottish Premiership on transfer deadline day back in August, with Warnock then saying it was a much-needed move for the teenager to go and get minutes.

However Wood has played just once for the Edinburgh-based side, playing all 90 minutes in a 3-0 defeat this past weekend against Dundee United and now Warnock has delivered some criticism towards the player’s representative for forcing the club’s hand.

“He went there because his agent wanted him to play games but they obviously don’t know what they’re talking about because I don’t think he’s started a game yet,” Warnock told the Hartlepool Mail. “So where he’s got the experience from I’ll never know.

“Sometimes you just get given the wrong advice and I think Nathan got given the wrong advice.” The Verdict Boro are in the midst of a defensive injury crisis and Wood could have been a big help right now. Jonny Howson had to play in a back three against Peterborough and that speaks volumes as to what Warnock is dealing with right now. It will be frustrating him that Wood, a young player with obvious talent, hasn’t been getting his chances north of the border but he did for the first time this past weekend and was on the losing end. Warnock seemed happy enough at the move a month ago though but he’s clearly not been given the minutes so far that the club were expecting, so hopefully things do not turn sour between all parties.