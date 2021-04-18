Neil Warnock takes aim at Middlesbrough man over key moment in QPR defeat

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has criticised Djed Spence for the role he played in QPR’s second goal in ‘Boro’s 2-1 defeat to the Hoops at The Riverside Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Warnock saw his side slip to a fourth defeat in their last five games with that loss, a run that has brought a hugely frustrating end to the club’s play-off hopes for this season.

After Rob Dickie’s stunning strike had opened the scoring for the visitors, Lee Wallace headed home to double that advantage, and despite Yannick Bolasie pulling one back before QPR ‘keeper Seny Dieng was sent off 12 minutes into the second half, ‘Boro were unable to find an equaliser.

Now it seems as though Warnock was far from happy from the role that Spence played in failing to prevent Wallace’s goal that ultimately decided the result on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking after the game, the Middlesbrough manager was quoted by The Teesside Gazette as saying: “To give two goals away, I still don’t understand.

“I said to Djed who’s marking the man who scores, he’s stood with him and just let’s him go to head the goal. It’s just irresponsible really, and it’s cost us because it’s been the winning goal.”

So far this season, Spence has made 38 appearances in all competitions for ‘Boro, scoring once for the club during that time.

The Verdict

It has to be said that things are not looking great for Spence at Middlesbrough at the minute.

While he rather burst on to the scene for the club last season with some impressive performances, that is not something he has been able to replicate this season.

That has seen him come for a considerable amount of criticism amongst the club’s fans, and it seems as though Warnock himself has been left frustrated with the 20-year-old as well.

As a result, with Warnock admitting after the game that he knows which players he wants to leave the club this summer, you wonder Spence might now find himself under a bit of pressure at The Riverside in the next few weeks, even if his age and potential mean he could suit a loan move over a permanent one.