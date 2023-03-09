Neil Warnock sweating on key man’s Huddersfield Town availability ahead of West Brom trip

Huddersfield Town could well be without a “black and blue” Danny Ward this weekend against West Brom.

Ward’s availability has been a major boost since Neil Warnock’s return to the John Smith’s Stadium.

Whilst the 32-year-old hasn’t scored since returning from a hamstring injury, he is a former favourite of Warnock having played for him at both Rotherham United and Cardiff City.

However, in Tuesday night’s 0-0 draw with Bristol City, Ward lasted just 45 minutes and was replaced by Martyn Waghorn at half-time. A heavy collision with Max O’Leary early on impacted him, as did another challenge with Cameron Pring.

Warnock is hoping that Ward will be available for Saturday’s trip to West Brom, although there’s some doubt about that given how he came out of Tuesday’s stalemate.

“Danny Ward is black and blue at the moment,” Warnock said, as quoted by the club’s official media.

“He took a battering, really. I’m hoping he’ll be back on the grass tomorrow, but he’s really sore today.”

Speaking in the aftermath of Tuesday’s draw with Bristol City, Warnock had confirmed: “He actually got a knee in the stomach or chest. That was making him feel a bit sick. He was all white at half-time and he just said, ‘no chance really’.”

Ward has scored just three goals this season for Huddersfield in 27 appearances, the last of which came in October’s defeat to Rotherham.

He was the club’s top goalscorer last season on their run to the play-off final under current Baggies head coach, Carlos Corberan, scoring 14 times. That included a brace in the 2-2 draw with West Brom at the Hawthorns on March 11th.

Huddersfield are 23rd in the Championship table and six points adrift of safety, with Warnock collecting four points from the four games he’s overseen.

The Verdict

It’s quite clear that Ward is going to be massively important to Warnock during the run-in and he will be giving him every chance of being available for this game.

Whilst it’s going to be tough for Huddersfield to go to a play-off chasing side and pick up three points, they are running out of time to save their skin and they can’t afford to write off any points.

Ward will be one of their best chances of getting something at the Hawthorns and Warnock will know that.

Thoughts? Let us know!