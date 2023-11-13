Highlights Neil Warnock is not in contention to become the new Rotherham United manager, as he plans to return to management after the new year.

Rotherham United parted ways with Matt Taylor in order to improve their chances of avoiding relegation from the Championship.

Despite their disappointing start to the season, Rotherham still have the potential to turn things around under a new manager, but it won't be an easy task.

Neil Warnock is reportedly not in the running to take over as Rotherham United manager.

According to Alan Biggs, the 74-year-old is not planning on a return to management before the turn of the year.

This should rule him out of potentially replacing Matt Taylor as the latest Millers first team coach.

This comes following the club’s decision to part ways with Taylor going into the November international break.

Rotherham suffered a 5-0 defeat away to Watford in 41-year-old’s final game in charge last Saturday, having lasted just over a year at the helm of the Championship side.

What is the latest Rotherham United manager news?

Taylor was dismissed from his position as Rotherham manager on Monday morning.

He joined the club in October 2022, and managed to maintain the club’s position in the Championship in his first season in charge.

However, the team is currently sitting inside the relegation zone, four points adrift of safety after the opening 16 games of the campaign.

The Yorkshire club will now begin their search for a permanent replacement, with Warnock out of the frame for the moment.

The veteran coach had retired from management, but made a return late last season to join Huddersfield Town.

Warnock oversaw safety for the Terriers, with the club embroiled in a relegation battle in the second tier.

However, he departed the Yorkshire side earlier this season and is currently taking a break from the game until 2024.

Warnock is planning to put himself back on the market after the new year, but Rotherham will be hoping to have a new manager appointed well before then.

Why did Rotherham United part ways with Matt Taylor?

Chairman Tony Stewart clarified the process behind the decision to part ways with Taylor.

He suggested that this was the best decision the club could make to help their survival chances in the Championship.

“It was felt by myself and the Board that we had to act now by making a managerial change in order to give ourselves the best possible chance of retaining our Sky Bet Championship status this season," said Stewart, via the club's official website.

“We are grateful to Matt for his efforts over the course of the last year and it has not been an easy decision to make. It goes without saying that he leaves with the very best wishes of everyone here at Rotherham United.”

Rotherham now have a couple of weeks to find a new manager ahead of their return to action against Leeds United on 24 November.

What next for Rotherham United?

Rotherham still have the potential to turn their season around, with the club still within touching distance of safety.

It has been a disappointing start to the campaign, but most people tipped this team to be competing against relegation pre-season so it hardly comes as a surprise.

Taylor did well to keep the Millers in the Championship last year, but he was unable to kick-on over the summer and bring the squad forward.

It remains to be seen who will replace the 41-year-old, but the next manager will certainly have a difficult task on their hands, all things considered.

The Millers face Leeds United in the first game after the international break.