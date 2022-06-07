Neil Warnock stance emerges on Barnsley vacancy amid links

Former Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock would consider coming out of retirement to take charge of League One side Barnsley, as per a Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

The 73-year-old formally announced his retirement in the latter stages of the 2021/22 campaign and has even taken to Twitter to keep himself busy after deciding to call it a day on his managerial career.

He was last in work at Boro where he was able to steady the ship before being replaced by Chris Wilder last November, with the Teesside outfit undergoing a considerable makeover last summer but not managing to bear the fruits of that under the veteran.

It looked as though his time at the Riverside would be his last in management despite seemingly being open to taking a job elsewhere until the end of the season, with Barnsley one side linked with a move for him in February when Poya Asbaghi was struggling at Oakwell.

However, the Tykes decided to persist with the Iranian who was unable to keep the South Yorkshire outfit afloat in the second tier despite their mini resurgence towards the end of the last campaign.

With this, the club parted company with Asbaghi in April and are now on the search for a successor, with Warnock, Michael Duff and Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink all being linked with a move to Oakwell.

It was previously unclear whether the 73-year-old would come out of retirement to take on this job – but reporter Nixon believes he is which could boost the Tykes’ hopes of sealing a potential agreement for the serial promotion-winner.

The Verdict:

This is a real boost for the South Yorkshire outfit who could do a lot worse than bring the 73-year-old in, who probably has plenty of contacts he can utilise to get players in the door before the start of the season.

Also winning promotion with several sides during his long career, he certainly has the pedigree to get the Tykes back to the second tier, though he probably wouldn’t be a long-term option for them.

Duff, on the other hand, would be and after impressing at Cheltenham Town, this provides Khaled El-Ahmad and his associates with an extremely tough task in picking Asbaghi’s successor.

The big positive is the fact both are very good candidates and would probably be a success at Oakwell – and there could even be the opportunity for both to come in and play a big role in the club’s future.

Duff could arrive as head coach and with Warnock now out of work, he could be sent upstairs to advise the board on footballing decisions and perhaps even play a part in devising their transfer strategy for the future whilst also providing support to a young manager.