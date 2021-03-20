Neil Warnock sends play-off message as Middlesbrough prepare for crucial clash with Millwall

Neil Warnock has said that there’s nothing to lose as Middlesbrough prepare to take on Millwall at The Den.

The Teessiders are going into the game full of confidence after securing back-to-back wins over Stoke City and Preston North End in the last week, however Warnock knows that there’s still a lot to play for.

Middlesbrough are just five points off the play-off spots but will need luck on their side if they’re to make up the required ground to squeeze in the top six come the end of the season.

Warnock believes that ‘anything is possible in this league’, but says that his side must focus on themselves before worrying about any of their play-off rivals.

As quoted by Teesside Live, Warnock said: “I think the lads are looking forward to the games now.

“There’s nothing to lose so we give it a go and if we get beat, we get beat.

“They’re in good spirits and we have to just give it a go.

“This is the third game in seven days so we might have to look at if we need some fresh legs. We’ll look at that today in training.

“You saw even against Swansea that we’ll go for it. I thought we played well down there.

“But every team is a good team in this league and are capable of having periods in games.

“It’s nice to have had two clean sheets and I’d settle for another clean on Saturday.

“Anything is possible in this league. You can lose six on the trot and then go and win six on the trot.

“You can’t say much about consistency in this league, but the most consistent teams are the ones who go on and get promotion.”

The verdict

It’s a case of win-or-bust for Middlesbrough now.

The club’s play-off hopes are hanging by a thread and for Neil Warnock’s side that’s why the club simply need to keep winning to close the gap on the top six.

That five-point gap simply can’t get any larger or else it’s curtains for Middlesbrough and their hopes of reaching the play-offs.