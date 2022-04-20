Neil Warnock speaks out on Sheffield United’s play-off hopes

Sheffield United’s play-off push has stalled somewhat in the last month or so.

The Blades looked like one of the best teams in the division in the first few months of 2022, but an injury to Billy Sharp has really hampered them at the top of the pitch with Rhian Brewster and David McGoldrick long term absentees.

Former Blades manager Neil Warnock had his say on the Championship’s top six run-in when he spoke to the Sheffield Star.

He said: “I hope the physios are doing a good job and they can get McBurnie and Billy (Sharp) back as soon as possible.

“Four or five weeks ago I thought the winners of the play-offs would be between Middlesbrough and Sheffield United.

"You have got to take your hat off, I never thought Huddersfield would be anywhere near. "I didn't think Luton would be anywhere near." Morgan Gibbs-White continues to be the focal point of the United attack in the number ten position, and if he was to pick up an untimely injury, then the Blades would be worrying about maintaining their position in the play-offs. With three fixtures remaining the Blades could have to win at least two to keep Millwall and Middlesbrough at bay just beneath them.

Billy Sharp has been one of the unsung heroes in the whole division this season, and should definitely be offered a new deal this summer, regardless of what level the Blades are playing at next term. Sheffield United have a great chance of picking up six points from their next two games, to take themselves a long way towards securing a play-off spot. They host Cardiff City at the weekend before a trip to Queens Park Rangers, and they finish off at home to Fulham. The Cottagers may have very little to play for when they go to Bramall Lane on the final day, but that freedom could make them even more dangerous and Paul Heckingbottom will want top six sealed by then.