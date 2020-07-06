Neil Warnock speaks out on Middlesbrough problem after QPR defeat

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has admitted that scoring goals is a problem for his team, although he backed the strikers to deliver.

The Teesside outfit only scored a penalty in the defeat to Hull last week despite having several opportunities and they were wasteful against the R’s, with a strike from Jordan Hugill keeping Boro in the bottom three.

Whilst they didn’t constantly carve open Mark Warburton’s side, Boro threatened, with Ashley Fletcher guilty of spurning a decent chance with the score at 0-0.

And, speaking to Teesside Live, Warnock explained how his forwards are lacking confidence right now and how he is determined to help them get through this tough period.

“Strikers get in veins like that but they are are good strikers and we just have to hope they come good for the last five games. They are quite capable of that, have to keep persevering.

“You cant fault the work ethic, you really can’t. I though they worked really hard. It’s just a matter of doing the right thing at the right time really.”

The verdict

Boro were poor yesterday and aside from Patrick Roberts they lacked any imagination and creativity in the final third.

That proves the problem is not totally about the strikers but it’s clear they need to be doing more as well.

Warnock has been careful with his words here, which you would expect from such an experienced boss, and he is clearly hoping this support can help turn things around on the pitch. And, that needs to happen quickly as Boro face a real battle to avoid dropping to League One.

