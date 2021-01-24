Neil Warnock speaks out after controversial Middlesbrough defeat

Neil Warnock couldn’t hide his anger after his Middlesbrough side were beaten 1-0 at home to Blackburn this afternoon.

The major talking point from the game came in the first-half, when Boro somehow didn’t get a penalty after Jarrad Branthwaite kicked Dael Fry in the head. Whilst it seemed accidental, it was a clear foul and a red card for dangerous play in today’s game.

Yet, it wasn’t given by the ref, with Fry forced off because of the incident.

It would get worse for Boro, as a Joe Rothwell goal would condemn Warnock’s men to defeat, but there was only one thing on the boss’ mind after the game, as he told the club’s official site his thoughts on the incident and just how dangerous it was.

“After that incident and seeing Dael’s injury, the result was irrelevant. It endangered the life of the player. Dael’s very lucky because the doctor says it’s about a millimetre away from being on his actual eyeball. Fingers crossed it is just a facial thing.”

Warnock was involved in a row with Brantwhaite as the two teams left the field after the game.

The ultimate 2021 Middlesbrough quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 What year were the club founded? 1866 1876 1886 1896

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say that you can understand why Warnock and Boro are livid. It was a clear penalty, a red card and that would’ve obviously changed the game completely.

However, Warnock’s anger at Branthwaite is uncalled for. The defender didn’t know Fry was there, and he certainly didn’t intend to injure the Boro man.

Hopefully Fry can make a swift recovery following this, which is the main thing right now.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.