Neil Warnock speaks on the chances of 23-year-old joining Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough are in desperate need of strengthening in at least two areas of the pitch, but so far their efforts have not been fruitful.

Five players have arrived at the Riverside so far this summer and a sixth is on the way in the form of Argentinian youngster Martin Payero following his participation in the Olympic Games.

He will slot into Neil Warnock’s midfield but two problem areas of the pitch in the form of left-wing-back and up-front haven’t properly been addressed.

Boro currently have just Uche Ikpeazu and Chuba Akpom as natural strikers – the latter out of favour as it stands – whilst on the left-hand side of the pitch there have been a number of injuries to both Marc Bola and Hayden Coulson which have left the club thin on the ground.

Warnock has tried to rectify that problem by making an approach for Cardiff City’s Northern Ireland international Ciaron Brown, as first reported by Football League World last week.

Boro’s opening bid for the 23-year-old was knocked back though, with Bluebirds boss Mick McCarthy describing it as ‘nowhere near enough’, per WalesOnline.

And there’s no guarantee that the club will be back in for Brown after their opening offer, with Warnock uncertain of what the club’s next move will be on that front.

“I’m not sure. I think a lot depends on what Mick says really. I think it’s a fair offer what we’ve done,” Warnock said, per TeessideLive.

“Paddy (McNair) and Sav (George Saville) know him well and said he was a good lad. We have got alternatives. It’s frustrating because you want all the players but you want to get the right ones.”

The Verdict

Due to his ability to play at centre-back, left-back and even as a wing-back, Brown would be a solid addition to Middlesbrough’s squad and in an area where they need desperate improvement.

Things seem to have stalled though and to make a deal happen, Brown may need to push for the move if he is really interested in linking up with Warnock.

The Northern Ireland international has less than a year remaining on his contract so Cardiff can either cash in now or risk losing him on a free at the end of the season – but Boro may just need to up their offer if they’re going to make a breakthrough in this one.