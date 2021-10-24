Neil Warnock singles out key Middlesbrough man after win at Cardiff

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has paid tribute to defender Sol Bamba after his side’s win over Cardiff City on Saturday.

Warnock singled out his experienced defender for his part in their win over the Bluebirds. Bamba was given the Sky Bet man of the match award after a commanding display against his former side.

It was a third consecutive win for Boro and third clean sheet in a row with Bamba being in defence for them all.

Warnock told The Gazette: “I’m so pleased for him and I told him so when he came in the dressing room. To do what he’s done there this week – three games in seven days at his age, and they’re so intense the games. I can’t praise him enough.

“And Pelts. If you told me he and Bamba would be my only two defenders in the team in October-November I’d have thought you were on drugs!”

Sporar gave Boro the lead via the penalty spot before summer signing Martin Payero sealed the three points for Boro.

Despite an injury crisis, Warnock has been full of praise for his side, adding: “We’ve got problems with injuries but we’re not letting that bother us. I think everybody is chipping in.”

The win now means Warnock’s side are up to 6th place on 21 points, just seven points off the top two, ahead of their clash with Birmingham at The Riverside next Saturday.

The Verdict

It was an incredible display from Bamba.

He’s the perfect defender for this type of game as Cardiff will launch balls into the box, but with Bamba’s quality and experience, it was going to be an easy day for him.

But to play like that after three games in seven days shows that his quality is there for everyone to see and will certainly leave you questioning why Cardiff would allow a player of his calibre to leave on a free transfer.

Indeed, on this sort of form, it does seem as though Bamba could be an important figure in ‘Boro’s push for the play-offs this season.