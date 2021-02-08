Neil Warnock shares Yannick Bolasie prediction as Everton ace shows Middlesbrough boss what he can do

Neil Warnock says that he’s expecting ‘big things’ from Yannick Bolasie during the second half of the season.

Middlesbrough completed a deal to sign the Everton man on a loan deal until the end of the campaign during a busy January transfer window for the club.

Since then the 31-year-old has started two matches out of two for the Teessiders against Norwich City and Brentford and showed genuine signs of the quality that made him such a big player at Premier League level.

Playing at the Riverside is an opportunity for Bolasie to prove himself after a difficult couple of years, and according to Warnock, he says that the forward ‘owes him’ some big performances after his show of faith.

As quoted by the Hartlepool Mail, Warnock said: “He’s been working very hard and he owes me.

“I’m expecting big things from him in the last 18 games and I don’t think he’ll disappoint me.

“I don’t think Kebano will either, he just needs a little bit more help in that respect, we have got to be positive and at the same time be solid at the back.