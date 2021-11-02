Neil Warnock shares update on Matt Crooks ahead of Middlesbrough’s clash with Luton

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has admitted that he believes that Matt Crooks may not have been 100% fit during last Saturday’s clash with Birmingham City and thus the midfielder may need to be assessed ahead of tonight’s clash with Luton Town.

Signed by Boro during the summer transfer window, Crooks has gone on to produce some impressive performances in the Championship for his new side during the opening stages of the 2021/22 campaign.

As well as scoring three goals for his new side in the second-tier, the midfielder has also chipped in with one assist at this level.

A versatile player, Crooks has already been utilised in several different positions by Warnock who has handed him a start in every Championship game that Middlesbrough have played this season.

After suffering a 2-1 defeat to Birmingham last weekend, Boro will be determined to get back to winning ways in the second-tier this evening when they head to Kenilworth Road to face the Hatters.

Currently 11th in the Championship, Middlesbrough will move into the play-off places if they beat Luton.

Making reference to Crooks, Warnock has admitted that the midfielder appeared to be tired during the club’s clash with Birmingham and thus he may need to be assessed ahead of Middlesbrough’s meeting with Nathan Jones’ side.

Speaking to Gazette Live about the former Rotherham United man, Warnock said: “Crooksy wasn’t himself on Saturday.

“I’m not sure he was 100% fit if I’m honest.

“We’ll just have to wait and see.

“You can always tell when he’s not quite on it because he’s usually always top of the list for running stats by a mile, but he was nowhere near that on Saturday.”

Warnock later added: “I think he just felt tired.

“He was nowhere near what he normally covers.”

The Verdict

When you consider that the Championship does have a gruelling schedule, it is hardly surprising that Crooks was tired on Saturday as he has yet to miss a league game for his side this season.

For Boro’s sake, they will be hoping that the 27-year-old will be fit enough to start tonight as he has emerged as a key player in recent months.

Particularly impressive during Middlesbrough’s 2-0 victory over Barnsley last month, Crooks recorded a WhoScored match rating of 8.93 in this particular fixture as he scored for his side at the Riverside Stadium.

By replicating this performance in this evening’s fixture, Crooks could potentially help Boro secure a positive result on their travels.