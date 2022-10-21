Neil Warnock shares typically funny message with QPR and Cardiff City supporters after midweek appearance

Queens Park Rangers’ early season promotion ambitions were boosted by Michael Beale opting to snub Wolves’ approach earlier this week and stick around in West London.

Midweek results have left the R’s sitting top of the Championship table, with Beale overseeing a 3-0 win over Cardiff City on Tuesday night.

There was a special guest in attendance at Loftus Road as well, as Neil Warnock watched on and became a Forever R’s inductee.

Warnock had led QPR to the Premier League during the 2010/11 campaign, winning the Championship title impressively with Adel Taarabt pulling the strings in what was his first full season in-charge.

There was another brief stint with the R’s but there’s no denying that it was that 10/11 campaign in isolation, and the Premier League journey that followed (even if Warnock wasn’t a part of that for its duration), which sees him celebrated at QPR.

Strangely for Warnock, it wasn’t just the QPR fans applauding him as he made his way onto the pitch at Loftus Road, given it was another of his former clubs, Cardiff, they were hosting.

Warnock led Cardiff to promotion in 2017/18, when they finished runners-up to Wolves. Despite that following stint in the Premier League lasting just 12 months, Bluebirds fans still look back on Warnock with equal fondness.

Taking to Twitter, Warnock offered a typical joke as he thanked both QPR and Cardiff fans so their welcome earlier in the week:

Thank you to all @QPR for the wonderful reception on weds night, and your hospitality. Thanks also to @CardiffCityFC fans I’ve had all 4 sides of the ground booing me before but never cheering me! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/FPaEoRlLgN — Neil Warnock (@warnockofficial) October 21, 2022

The Verdict

It’s a typical Warnock message and probably a line that fans have heard from him before, but it still packs a punch.

For the QPR fans, there might even be a touch of hope that he’s shared some of his promotion tips with Beale.

He’s enjoying a fine start to the season with the R’s and Loftus Road has a feel-good factor right now.

Who knows, another decade down the line and it might be Beale receiving a similar ovation from the R’s fans.

