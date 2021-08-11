Neil Warnock shares transfer frustration as Middlesbrough target further additions

Neil Warnock has reiterated that Middlesbrough are ‘trying really hard’ to bring in more new faces this summer.

The Teessiders have completed deals for both Sol Bamba and Luke Daniels already this week to take the tally of new signings to eight since the end of last summer.

It was a solid start to the Championship season for Warnock’s side who came away with a hard-earned point from their trip to face Fulham at Craven Cottage after securing a 1-1 draw, but with a lack of depth in his squad there’s a feeling that more additions could be needed.

With just under three weeks remaining of the summer transfer window there’s still plenty of time to do some business, but according to Warnock, it’s proving to be a tricky market right now.

As quoted by the Hartlepool Mail, Warnock said: “We are trying really hard. We’ve had a couple of knock-backs at the minute, not knock-backs but we can’t negotiate deals.

“There are a couple of players that we are trying to get in, but we are trying.”

Warnock added: “There are a number of positions we are looking at filling.

“We are short up front really, everybody knows that, so we are looking at every aspect really.

“We’re looking for forwards that we want and how we can help the squad really. You saw on Sunday the difference that Isaiah, Tav and Djed made, you have to have players like that on the bench who can help change a game.”

The verdict There’s no doubt that Middlesbrough are still needing some new faces. Eight new signings already is very impressive for Neil Warnock’s side, but you just have to look at the teamsheet from Saturday to see the lack of senior depth at their disposal. With Hayden Coulson joining Ipswich Town it means that the club need cover at left-back, while a lacking of attacking talent could be particularly troublesome if Middlesbrough are serious about challenging for promotion this term, The coming weeks will be very interesting but based on the business done already I’m sure that fans will be very happy with the work done as September rolls around.