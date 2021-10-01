Neil Warnock shares Sol Bamba fitness update ahead of Middlesbrough’s clash with Hull

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has revealed that Sol Bamba will need to be assessed ahead of the club’s clash with Hull City this weekend.

The defender made his fourth appearance of the season for Boro on Tuesday in their clash with Sheffield United at the Riverside Stadium.

Bamba delivered an assured display in this particular fixture as he helped his side clinch a much-needed victory in-front of their own supporters.

Currently 12th in the Championship standings, Middlesbrough will be looking to build upon their triumph over the Blades when they head to the MKM Stadium to face Hull tomorrow.

Warnock’s side could potentially move above the likes of Reading and Bristol City in the table if they seal all three points in this particular fixture.

Whereas Middlesbrough will be confident heading into their clash with Hull, the same cannot be said for their opponents who have lost six of their 10 league fixtures this season.

Making reference to Bamba, Warnock has admitted that the club will need to assess the defender’s fitness before deciding whether to start him against the Tigers.

Speaking to BBC Radio Tees Sport about the 36-year-old, the Middlesbrough boss said: “He was obviously very stiff after the [Sheffield United] game the next day so he just has some tender loving care really.

“No doubt we’ll have a look at him this [Friday] morning and see what’s what.

“We have to be careful with him.

“I didn’t expect him to play the full 90 minutes if I’m honest but he did ever so well as you saw and you know, I think it helped everyone as well.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Bamba has now entered the twilight of his career, he may need to be rotated by Warnock at times this season.

Particularly impressive during his side’s showdown with the Blades, the defender managed to win five aerial duels and make eight clearances as he registered a WhoScored match rating of 7.72.

If Bamba is able to replicate this display in Boro’s upcoming clashes, he could potentially become a key player for the club this season.

Providing that Middlesbrough are able to secure all three points in their meeting with Hull, they may be able to use the momentum gained from this result to climb the Championship standings following the international break.