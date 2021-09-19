Neil Warnock shares injury update on Middlesbrough duo following Blackpool clash

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has revealed that Paddy McNair and Marc Bola are both making progress from their respective injury issues.

The Boro duo were forced to watch on from the sidelines yesterday as their side slumped to a disappointing defeat at the hands of Blackpool.

Despite making the perfect start to this particular clash by scoring in the eighth minute, Middlesbrough were pegged back in the second-half as Marvin Ekpiteta equalised for the Seasiders.

Blackpool then took the lead in the 78th minute as Grant Hall diverted a corner into his own-net.

Middlesbrough were unable to respond to this particular setback as the visitors sealed all three points at the Riverside Stadium.

Boro have been unable to call upon the services of Bola and McNair for their last three league fixtures.

Whilst Bola is still recovering from a knock that he suffered before the international break, McNair is currently out of action due to a muscular injury.

Making reference to this particular duo, Warnock has admitted that it won’t be too long before they both return to the club’s match-day squad as they participated in training on Friday.

Speaking to TeessideLive about the pair following his side’s defeat to Blackpool, the Middlesbrough boss said: “Boles [Bola] and Paddy both trained yesterday [Friday].

“I don’t think they were fully out there, but they were out there doing something.

“So it can’t be too long until they’re back, hopefully.”

The Verdict

Whilst Middlesbrough will be hoping that the injury that Anfernee Dijksteel suffered yesterday is not serious, this particular update regarding McNair and Bola is relatively encouraging.

Bola is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.73 in the Championship.

Meanwhile, McNair has managed to illustrate his versatility this season by featuring as a centre-back and as a defensive midfielder for Boro.

In order to prevent this duo from suffering any further injury setbacks, Warnock ought to ease them back into action when they are fit enough to play for the club.