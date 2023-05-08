Huddersfield Town manager, Neil Warnock, has shared his "sincere commiserations" with Reading FC following their relegation into League One.

The Royals' fate was sealed by Huddersfield on Thursday night, with Warnock overseeing a 1-0 win against already promoted Sheffield United at the John Smith's Stadium. Danny Ward's 59th minute goal was the difference in West Yorkshire, moving Huddersfield six points clear of Reading.

Reading FC relegated to League One

Whilst Huddersfield's win over Sheffield United sealed Reading's fate on Thursday, the club have been free falling towards this relegation for some time.

Key to that has been a six-point deduction at the start of April, with Reading accepting after "the club's failure to fully satisfy a business plan agreed after a historical breach of the EFL's Profit and Sustainability limits".

Reading are winless in their last 12 league fixtures, with their last win coming all the way back in February.

Paul Ince has left the club and been replaced by Noel Hunt on an interim basis, yet Hunt has been unable to turn things around for the Royals. Their 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic last weekend was particularly costly, opening the door for Huddersfield to record back-to-back wins over Cardiff City and Sheffield United to clinch safety.

Neil Warnock reacts to Reading FC relegation

Warnock has led Huddersfield to 22 points in 14 fixtures leading into the final day of the season, with the Terriers' great escape impressive and contributing to Reading's relegation.

Writing in his programme notes ahead of the final day clash with the Royals, Warnock was sympathetic towards the club: "Firstly, I’d like to welcome our opponents Reading to our ground this afternoon and offer our sincere commiserations to them on how their season has concluded.

"You fight for yourselves, of course, and we were so delighted to get the result we needed to get over the line on Thursday night, but there’s always someone who suffers at the other end."

Warnock referenced the many other battles he's had with Reading over the years, as well as the fact he once took charge of the club.

The 74-year-old continued: "I’ve had some great battles with Reading over the years, and I nearly took over there once as well."

The EFL legend backed the Royals to bounce back, concluding: "They’ve had difficult times on and off the field this season, but the club will be back - clubs always recover."

Reading take on Warnock's Huddersfield at the John Smith's Stadium this afternoon with kick-off at 3pm on what's the final day of the regular season.