Neil Warnock sends response to Djed Spence after 21-year-old’s message to his former manager

Nottingham Forest topped off their successful season with a 1-0 victory against Huddersfield Town yesterday which secured their promotion to the Premier League.

Forest have had plenty of successful players in their squad this season who have had a big part to play in their rise.

Djed Spence was one of those players with the 21-year-old making 50 appearances in all competitions for The Reds this season.

The right-back joined Forest on loan in August from fellow Championship side Middlesbrough after making 41 appearances for Boro last season.

He was loaned out by Neil Warnock who was Boro boss at the time and he justified his decision telling TalkSport: “I let him go. He needed to sort himself out, really. I basically said to him that you can go to the top or you can go to non-league.

“I think Steve Cooper is the manager for him, to be honest. He has let him go forward more often, which suits his game.”

Since the start of the season Warnock left Middlesbrough before then retiring from management but it’s clear to see that Spence has done brilliantly since joining Forest and he took to twitter to remind his former manager, who recently joined twitter, of that as he posted a picture with the trophy accompanied by the caption: “Oh, Where’s my Manners! Welcome to Twitter @warnockofficial”

However, the 73-year-old took this in good faith as he sent the reply: “Well done Djed, I did say you were premier league or non league, glad you listened and took my advice on board now go and enjoy your success. Those cigars won’t do you any good though son.”

The Verdict:

You can understand why Spence was keen to send a message to his former manager given the comments he made about letting him go as the 21-year-old will feel like he has proved him wrong with his success.

To be such a big part of a team who have achieved what Forest have this season at a young age is a credit to the young player and shows both his quality and attitude.

However, it’s good to see he and his former manager are able to laugh about it now with Spence going on the right one of the two paths Warnock had predicted for him and no doubt the 73-year-old will be glad to see him being successful knowing how much potential he has.

Sometimes certain players work better under certain managers and Spence has clearly excelled under Steve Cooper as Warnock has alluded to himself. There doesn’t seem to be any bad blood here and everyone will be pleased to see the young player doing so well for himself.