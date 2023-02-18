Neil Warnock sends passionate Huddersfield message after Birmingham City win

Neil Warnock has revealed his delight to get a win in his first game in charge of his latest spell with Huddersfield Town as he reflected on a ‘hectic’ few days.

The 74-year-old came out of retirement to take the Terriers job, with his objective simple – keep the side in the league.

That will be easier said than done given the position the team find themselves in, but Warnock got off to the perfect start as goals from Joseph Hungbo and Jaheim Headley sealed a comeback 2-1 success over Blues.

Whilst Huddersfield remain in the relegation zone, the three points lifted the mood around the club and Warnock reflected on the win when speaking to the Yorkshire Post.

“It’s been a long week. I came back Thursday morning, we had a session at tea-time and yesterday two or three hours so it’s been a hectic week for me.

“It’s lovely to get a reward. Everyone’s gone home happy – the fans, the players. I said to the players, ‘How do you feel?’ and they were absolutely buzzing. I said, ‘That’s what it’s about, winning games, going that little bit further.'”

The verdict

This was a great day for Warnock and he deserves so much credit for deciding to take this challenge on and he proved today that he still has a lot to offer.

As we know, he is a great man-manager and his insight here into the dressing room shows again why he is someone that the players are sure to enjoy working with.

Not though, attention will have already turned to the huge test awaiting them when they take on league leaders Burnley next weekend.

