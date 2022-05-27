Neil Warnock sends Huddersfield Town message ahead of play-off clash with Nottm Forest

Neil Warnock has sent a message of good luck to Huddersfield Town ahead of their play-off final clash with Nottingham Forest this weekend at Wembley.

The Sky Bet Championship final is often seen as the most lucrative game in football and, for both the Terriers and the Reds, it’s an opportunity to get back to the big time.

Huddersfield, of course, have been there a lot more recently than Forest and will want to make it a swift return to the Premier League after a handful of years away, and it appears they have one of their former managers cheering them on.

Taking to his recently formed Twitter account, Warnock sent this message of good luck to his former team:

The Verdict

It’ll be a nerve-jangling 90 or so minutes for both sets of fans with so much on the line.

Huddersfield have had a fine season where they have silenced the doubters at every opportunity possible, and this would be the icing on the cake if they can win promotion.

They know Forest stand in their way and represent a real challenge, though, and so it’s going to be a close-fought affair that could be decided by the odd goal.

Both sides deserve to be there, though, so let’s hope for a cracker.