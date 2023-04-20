With Huddersfield Town not having a game this weekend, boss Neil Warnock has more free time than he would normally expect, so he has taken the opportunity to interact with fans on social media.

Warnock offers advice to stag party

The experienced boss was sent a message on Twitter from a fan whose brother was going on a stag do as the 74-year-old boss during his time with former club Sheffield United. Kitted out in Blades shorts and a tracksuit top, the person also had a Warnock mask for good measure.

And, when asked whether he could send a message to the stag, Warnock replied with one of his famous sayings that have gone viral in recent years.

“Enjoy yourself , but enjoy it by being disciplined.”

The light-hearted message was well received by the group, and many others who liked to see the boss engaging with his followers on social media.

Warnock had been very active on Twitter before landing the Huddersfield job earlier this year, but with the Terriers not in action again until April 30, when they travel to take on Warnock’s former club Cardiff, they do have some unexpected extra time to prepare for the fixture.

They don’t have a game this weekend as they had been set to play Sheffield United, but they are in the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City.

Warnock has done a brilliant job with Huddersfield

Whilst he enjoys the role of pantomime villain, Warnock is a respected figure in the game, and the job he has done with the Terriers could be the best in his fantastic career yet. He inherited a side that seemed dead and buried in the battle to remain in the Championship, but he has transformed them over recent weeks, and they’re now one point and two places clear of the relegation zone.

Of course, they still have work to do to get over the line, but an encouraging performance and point at Sunderland in the week shows the players are fully behind Warnock.

As for Warnock, it’s another reminder that he can still be a very effective manager at this level, despite his age. With his deal expiring at the end of the season, and the recent change at boardroom level at Huddersfield, it remains to be seen if he will be at the Yorkshire club beyond the next three games, but it would be some end to his career if he can keep them in the Championship.