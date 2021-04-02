Neil Warnock sends clear Middlesbrough transfer message to Burnley

Neil Warnock has insisted that £10million wouldn’t even be another to buy Dael Fry’s bootlace, amid speculation linking the defender with a departure from Middlesbrough.

Fry has been a key player for Boro over the last few seasons, making 138 appearances for the club in total at the age of 23.

This season, the centre-half has been a regular under Neil Warnock, making 32 appearances in the Championship and helping Boro maintain a decent defensive record.

Fry has been linked with a move to Burnley on numerous occasions, and reports have recently linked him with a move to Turf Moor ahead of the summer.

The Daily Mail have reported that Burnley are readying a £10million move for Fry, who is out of contract at the Riverside in 2023.

But speaking to Teesside Live when asked about the speculation regarding Fry, Warnock sent a clear message to Sean Dyche, as well as any other potential suitors this summer.

He said: “I saw the figures mentioned, I mean that wouldn’t buy his left lace, let alone his body!”

“I’m not anticipating losing him at all.

Boro sit ninth in the Championship and face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium this afternoon.

The Verdict

Fry has been a key player for Boro for a while now and his game seems to improve as each season passes by.

He is good in the air, he’s a good talker and he’s also very good at playing out from the back, which makes him a very attractive proposition for a Premier League club.

Burnley are always on the hunt for young British talent, but Fry isn’t out of contract anytime soon and they would have to spend big, it seems.