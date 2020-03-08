Former Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has insisted that Garry Monk needs to remain positive and keep some belief in his side, following the Owls’ 5-0 defeat at Brentford.

Sheffield Wednesday headed to Griffin Park hoping to secure a much-needed positive result, but Monk’s side delivered one of their worst performances of the campaign, with some terrible defending in the first half in particular meaning they were well beaten by promotion chasing Brentford.

That defeat means that Sheffield Wednesday have suffered an alarming nine defeats in 14 Championship matches, which has led to ever-increasing scrutiny on Monk, but also some of the senior players in the side at Hillsborough.

Speaking to EFL on Quest, Warnock sympathised with Monk’s situation and was critical of the way in which the Owls had defended at Griffin Park, but insisted that the Sheffield Wednesday boss must try to remain positive to turn things around.

He said: “Garry will be disappointed with some of the defending today.

“It is a horrible feeling as a manager, that. It is difficult, you have got to go and face the press straight after a humbling, really, and some of the goals he will be disappointed with.

“It is a horrible situation to be in. We have all been there and you have just got to carry on and try to be positive.”

The verdict

These are very testing times for Monk and his players, with the Owls seemingly only getting worse as the weeks go by and their confidence dips further – and the performance at Brentford will mean there will be a lot soul searching going on at the club this week.

Warnock’s vast experience managing in the Championship means he is fully aware of how periods like this can impact on a group of players, and Monk will be needing to try and follow his advice and remain as positive as possible to try and lift the confidence of his players.

However, following the defeat at Brentford Monk publicly criticised his players for their performance, and it will now be interesting to see what the level of response will be from the Owls when they take on Nottingham Forest next weekend.

When you have suffered such a poor defeat, it is often better to have the next game coming around swiftly, but Monk will now be facing a pivotal week on the training ground, as he looks to get some form of momentum back into his side.